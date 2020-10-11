Global  
 

Donald Trump claims he is Covid-19 free and 'immune' to the virus

Donald Trump claims he is Covid-19 free and 'immune' to the virus

Donald Trump claims he is Covid-19 free and 'immune' to the virus

US President Donald Trump said he is Covid-19 free as he aims to return to thecampaign trail ahead of next month's presidential election.


Covid 19 coronavirus: Trump planned Superman stunt on hospital release

 Donald Trump considered ripping off his dress shirt – to reveal a Superman T-shirt underneath – when he was released from hospital after being treated for..
New Zealand Herald

10/11/2020: Treating COVID-19 Today, The Lincoln Project, Grizzlies

 The COVID-19 treatments showing the most promise; Then, inside the Lincoln Project's campaign against President Trump; And, finding ways to coexist with grizzly..
CBS News

Savanna's Act is law: Donald Trump signs bill to address missing and murdered Native Americans

 The bill is named after Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind of Fargo, North Dakota, a pregnant 22-year-old Spirit Lake tribal member who was killed in 2017.
 
USATODAY.com

Covid 19 coronavirus: US President Donald Trump claims he has a 'protective glow'

Covid 19 coronavirus: US President Donald Trump claims he has a 'protective glow' US President Donald Trump's doctor has announced he is no longer considered a risk of infecting other...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •TMZ.com


AP FACT CHECK: Trump's shaky claims on virus, Dem misfires

WASHINGTON (AP) — Impatient to return to the campaign trail, President Donald Trump dubiously...
SeattlePI.com - Published

I’m immune, I beat this crazy horrible China virus, says US President Donald Trump

A day after the doctor of US President Donald Trump said that he was no longer a transmission risk...
Zee News - Published


banglanews_eng

News from Bangladesh Trump claims to be immune from virus Donald Trump has claimed he has fully recovered from Covid-19 and is now i… https://t.co/cHZqxNvcpq 4 minutes ago

millerman14

Eric The Red Coronavirus: Donald Trump claims he has 'protective glow' and 'immunity' from COVID-19 https://t.co/LsDwRKlKDI #radioactive 7 minutes ago

MidageM

Midage Media Donald Trump Claims he is ‘Immune’ to COVID-19 - https://t.co/9O726VvbFa - Guwahati: Ahead of Florida rally, United… https://t.co/Dq1VVvcS9j 9 minutes ago

Marco55139885

Marco 'Now you have a president that's immune!' Donald Trump claims he is cured from COVID-19 | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/qdq0BQ2L5Q 26 minutes ago

JeandamasceneT1

Tuyishimire J.Gary blue ENZO RT @SkyNews: Donald Trump has claimed he has a "protective glow" after being given the all-clear from #coronavirus by White House medical s… 28 minutes ago

yarvet49

Gayle Alexia Twitter flags Donald Trump tweet as 'misleading' after US President claims he is 'immune' from Covid-19 https://t.co/WfYlAyAgvC #SmartNews 30 minutes ago

Nonvocal10

Hopefully helping🔸Look after eachother. Deluded twot! https://t.co/SY2EPmEJPS 34 minutes ago

thespacepirate

Zoot's🌱 RT @EternalEnglish: Whatever you think of Trump, this is***good stuff! Donald Trump: 'Now you have a president that's immune' from C… 38 minutes ago


Trump Now Claims He's Immune From COVID-19 [Video]

Trump Now Claims He's Immune From COVID-19

Ten days after testing positive, the president says he's ready to get back out there on the campaign trail. CBSN New York's Ali Bauman reports

Twitter flags Trump claim of COVID-19 immunity [Video]

Twitter flags Trump claim of COVID-19 immunity

Twitter flagged a tweet by U.S. President Donald Trump that said: "A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday. That means I can't get it (immune), and can't give it. Very nice to..

Trump Declares Himself “Immune” To COVID-19 [Video]

Trump Declares Himself “Immune” To COVID-19

Trump Declares Himself “Immune” To COVID-19

