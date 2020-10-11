US President Donald Trump said he is Covid-19 free as he aims to return to thecampaign trail ahead of next month's presidential election.

Donald Trump claims he is Covid-19 free and 'immune' to the virus

The bill is named after Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind of Fargo, North Dakota, a pregnant 22-year-old Spirit Lake tribal member who was killed in 2017.

The COVID-19 treatments showing the most promise; Then, inside the Lincoln Project's campaign against President Trump; And, finding ways to coexist with grizzly..

Donald Trump considered ripping off his dress shirt – to reveal a Superman T-shirt underneath – when he was released from hospital after being treated for..

A day after the doctor of US President Donald Trump said that he was no longer a transmission risk...

WASHINGTON (AP) — Impatient to return to the campaign trail, President Donald Trump dubiously...

US President Donald Trump's doctor has announced he is no longer considered a risk of infecting other...

Zoot's🌱 RT @EternalEnglish : Whatever you think of Trump, this is***good stuff! Donald Trump: 'Now you have a president that's immune' from C… 38 minutes ago

Gayle Alexia Twitter flags Donald Trump tweet as 'misleading' after US President claims he is 'immune' from Covid-19 https://t.co/WfYlAyAgvC #SmartNews 30 minutes ago

Tuyishimire J.Gary blue ENZO RT @SkyNews : Donald Trump has claimed he has a "protective glow" after being given the all-clear from #coronavirus by White House medical s… 28 minutes ago

Marco 'Now you have a president that's immune!' Donald Trump claims he is cured from COVID-19 | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/qdq0BQ2L5Q 26 minutes ago

Midage Media Donald Trump Claims he is ‘Immune’ to COVID-19 - https://t.co/9O726VvbFa - Guwahati: Ahead of Florida rally, United… https://t.co/Dq1VVvcS9j 9 minutes ago

Eric The Red Coronavirus: Donald Trump claims he has 'protective glow' and 'immunity' from COVID-19 https://t.co/LsDwRKlKDI #radioactive 7 minutes ago

News from Bangladesh Trump claims to be immune from virus Donald Trump has claimed he has fully recovered from Covid-19 and is now i… https://t.co/cHZqxNvcpq 4 minutes ago