Fans celebrate Lakers' NBA championship

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Fans celebrate Lakers' NBA championship

Fans celebrate Lakers' NBA championship

Fans crowded into the streets outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles onSunday night, after the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat 106-93 onSunday night to win the NBA Finals in six games.

Anthony Davis had 19 pointsand 15 rebounds for the Lakers, who dealt with the enormous anguish thatfollowed the death of the iconic former Lakers star Kobe Bryant in January andall the challenges that came with leaving home for three months to play atWalt Disney World in Florida, in a bubble designed to keep inhabitants safefrom the coronavirus.


Dozens of police vehicles arrive near Staples Center as fans celebrate Lakers' win [Video]

Dozens of police vehicles arrive near Staples Center as fans celebrate Lakers' win

Police arrive as fans celebrates Lakers' NBA championship win outside the team's home court. Video credit: Kayla Palisoc / Instagram @gooods213

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:25Published

Fans' celebration of Lakers' title turns ugly

 Joyous gathering dissolved into one with people throwing rocks and bottles at police and officers responding with non-lethal projectiles.
CBS News
Lakers fans go wild after NBA championship win [Video]

Lakers fans go wild after NBA championship win

LeBron James capped another illustrious title run as the Los Angeles Lakers earned their record-tying 17th championship at the NBA Finals on Sunday night near Orlando. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:20Published

'Kobe's smiling down on us' - Lakers pay tribute to Bryant after NBA title win

 The Los Angeles Lakers pay tribute to Kobe Bryant - who died in a helicopter crash in January - after winning their first NBA title in a decade.
BBC News

Fans, some rowdy, cheer Lakers win

 Authorities shut down ramps leading to the Los Angeles downtown area after the Lakers won the NBA Finals on Sunday night. Thousands gathered outside the Staples..
USATODAY.com

NBA Finals: What LeBron James has learned about being a Laker

 LeBron James says Lakers fans "don't give a damn what you've done before" as Los Angeles is on the cusp of clinching its first NBA title since 2010.
USATODAY.com

Lakers fans party outside Staples Center to celebrate NBA title: 'One of the good things of 2020'

 Pandemic couldn't keep Lakers fans from celebrating NBA title outside Staples Center, with one fan calling it "one of the good things of 2020 here."
USATODAY.com

Lakers win NBA Finals; LeBron James secures fourth championship

 The emotional victory represents more than another banner hanging from the rafters, following the death of Lakers legend and five-time champion Kobe Bryant.
CBS News

Fans cheer return of NBA broadcasts in China

 BEIJING (AP) — Basketball fans in Beijing cheered national broadcaster CCTV’s decision to resume broadcasts of NBA games Saturday after a year-long absence..
WorldNews

LeBron James leads Lakers to first NBA title in a decade

 The Los Angeles Lakers end a decade-long wait for a 17th NBA title after they beat the Miami Heat 4-2 in their best-of-seven series.
BBC News

Lakers vs. Heat: Three keys to watch in Game 6 of the NBA Finals

 Can the Lakers finally close out the Heat and claim the title? Or will Miami force a decisive Game 7? Here are three keys to watch in Game 6.
USATODAY.com

Kobe and Gianna Bryant 'guided this team the entire year,' Lakers GM Rob Pelinka says

 Kobe Bryant told the Lakers, "this is your year," Anthony Davis said. They didn't disappoint, winning their 17th NBA championship and first since 2010
USATODAY.com

L.A. Lakers Win Title, Victory Parade Postponed Until COVID Pandemic Is Over

 After the game, Anthony Davis paid tribute to Kobe Bryant -- saying, "Ever since the tragedy, all we wanted to do is do it for him, and we didn't let him down."..
TMZ.com

Lakers close out Heat with Game 6 rout for record-tying 17th NBA championship

 LeBron James and Anthony Davis took care of business in Game 6, leading the Lakers to a 106-93 victory for the 17th title in franchise history.
USATODAY.com

Fans, some rowdy, cheer Lakers win

Authorities shut down ramps leading to the Los Angeles downtown area after the Lakers won the NBA...
USATODAY.com - Published

Lakers one win from NBA title after beating Heat in game four

The Los Angeles Lakers are a game away from winning their first championship in 10 years after they...
BBC News - Published


RobertMWalker2

Robert M. Walker Lakers fans gather at Staples Center to celebrate LA’s first NBA championship win in a decade https://t.co/OCqEn19uOl 43 seconds ago

Saint_Notorious

Notorious Saint RT @KTLA: @Lakers Sky5 was over the Staples Center as fans gathered to celebrate the Lakers’ first NBA championship in a decade https://t.c… 58 seconds ago

chris_t_torres

Chris Torres RT @JasonArmond: Near the Staples Center fans celebrate the Lakers 106 - 93 championship win over the Miami Heat. The Lakers’ Game 6 win cl… 6 minutes ago

JerryStepin

Jerry Stephen RT @NBCLA: WATCH LIVE: Fans have gathered near Staples Center to celebrate the #Lakers winning the franchise's 17th title. https://t.co/1bS… 7 minutes ago

luisalcala181

Luis Alcala RT @GettyImagesNews: Fans celebrate outside #StaplesCenter after the @Lakers defeated the @MiamiHEAT 106-93 in Game 6 of the #NBAFinals to… 8 minutes ago

patrickmaramba

Patrick Rivera Lakers fans gather at Staples Center to celebrate LA’s first NBA championship win in a decade https://t.co/1zknY0eaj7 9 minutes ago

BlackandGelowww

Maverick Angelo Balayan RT @PhilstarNews: LAKESHOW CELEBRATIONS 🟣🟡🏀🏆 Los Angeles Lakers fans gathered outside the Staples Center and a mural of the late Lakers le… 11 minutes ago

juniorbanuelos

junior444 RT @Harrisonhill__: Fans celebrate the Lakers winning the NBA Championship in front of Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles despite city… 15 minutes ago


Watch: Los Angeles Lakers fans gather in large crowds to celebrate team's win [Video]

Watch: Los Angeles Lakers fans gather in large crowds to celebrate team's win

The Los Angeles Lakers captured the franchise's 17th title on Sunday night and fans flocked to the streets to celebrate.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 00:36Published
Why this NBA title is the most impressive one yet for Lakers, LeBron [Video]

Why this NBA title is the most impressive one yet for Lakers, LeBron

SportsPulse: The Lakers and LeBron are back on top. LA gets their 17th. LeBron get his 4th. Both should look at this championship for what it is- arguably their most impressive feat yet.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 03:03Published
NBA Finals: Heat stay alive with Game 5 win, set sites on more [Video]

NBA Finals: Heat stay alive with Game 5 win, set sites on more

SportsPulse: Mackenzie Salmon breaks down what was easily the most entertaining game of this NBA Finals, which saw Jimmy Butler and the Heat out-duel the Lakers and force a Game 6.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 02:00Published