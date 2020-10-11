'Most PL clubs against Project Big Picture'
Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol says most Premier League clubs are not in favour of Project Big Picture.
'This would hand the top six clubs the keys to the game'Former FA Chief Executive Mark Palios says accepting the Project Big Picture proposals for football could be a case of 'giving away the long term for short term expediency'.
Parry: Project Big Picture an 'excellent plan'EFL chairman Rick Parry has hit back at suggestions Project Big Picture could be damaging for English football and believes the plan will help to protect the future of clubs throughout the football..