Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Push To Replace Columbus Day In Boston With Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:48s - Published
Push To Replace Columbus Day In Boston With Indigenous Peoples’ Day
WBZ TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mscain09

Kiki RT @wbz: Push To Replace Columbus Day In Boston With Indigenous Peoples' Day https://t.co/S5Ol0odenT https://t.co/AyQQwnhFcx 28 minutes ago

sheIegendary

♕dearica hamby fan acc RT @Kiss108: Protesters marched in Boston Common on Saturday to demand that the city officially replace Columbus Day with Indigenous People… 2 hours ago

wzlx

100.7 WZLX Protesters marched in Boston Common on Saturday to demand that the city officially replace Columbus Day with Indige… https://t.co/VB9yErqNjz 2 hours ago

JAMN945

JAM'N 94.5 Protesters marched in Boston Common on Saturday to demand that the city officially replace Columbus Day with Indige… https://t.co/ysyPBANi44 2 hours ago

wbznewsradio

WBZ NewsRadio Protesters marched in Boston Common on Saturday to demand that the city officially replace Columbus Day with Indige… https://t.co/xlQQprIvIm 2 hours ago

977thebeat

The New 97.7 The Beat Of Boston Protesters marched in Boston Common on Saturday to demand that the city officially replace Columbus Day with Indige… https://t.co/dSHwJ5m99E 2 hours ago

TheBull1017

101.7 The Bull Protesters marched in Boston Common on Saturday to demand that the city officially replace Columbus Day with Indige… https://t.co/edGbyA9Af3 2 hours ago

Kiss108

Kiss 108 Protesters marched in Boston Common on Saturday to demand that the city officially replace Columbus Day with Indige… https://t.co/tV1oHEL1ds 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

State Officials To Announce Legislation To Change Columbus Day To Indigenous Peoples' Day [Video]

State Officials To Announce Legislation To Change Columbus Day To Indigenous Peoples' Day

On Monday, Illinois state lawmakers and the American Indian Center will announce new legislation to swap out the official Columbus Day holiday with Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:34Published
What You Should Know About Indigenous Peoples’ Day [Video]

What You Should Know About Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Across the country, more and more people are celebrating Indigenous Peoples' Day in place of Columbus Day.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published
Push To Replace Columbus Day In Boston With Indigenous Peoples Day [Video]

Push To Replace Columbus Day In Boston With Indigenous Peoples Day

WBZ TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:25Published