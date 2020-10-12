Kiki RT @wbz: Push To Replace Columbus Day In Boston With Indigenous Peoples' Day https://t.co/S5Ol0odenT https://t.co/AyQQwnhFcx 28 minutes ago
♕dearica hamby fan acc RT @Kiss108: Protesters marched in Boston Common on Saturday to demand that the city officially replace Columbus Day with Indigenous People… 2 hours ago
100.7 WZLX Protesters marched in Boston Common on Saturday to demand that the city officially replace Columbus Day with Indige… https://t.co/VB9yErqNjz 2 hours ago
JAM'N 94.5 Protesters marched in Boston Common on Saturday to demand that the city officially replace Columbus Day with Indige… https://t.co/ysyPBANi44 2 hours ago
WBZ NewsRadio Protesters marched in Boston Common on Saturday to demand that the city officially replace Columbus Day with Indige… https://t.co/xlQQprIvIm 2 hours ago
The New 97.7 The Beat Of Boston Protesters marched in Boston Common on Saturday to demand that the city officially replace Columbus Day with Indige… https://t.co/dSHwJ5m99E 2 hours ago
101.7 The Bull Protesters marched in Boston Common on Saturday to demand that the city officially replace Columbus Day with Indige… https://t.co/edGbyA9Af3 2 hours ago
Kiss 108 Protesters marched in Boston Common on Saturday to demand that the city officially replace Columbus Day with Indige… https://t.co/tV1oHEL1ds 2 hours ago
State Officials To Announce Legislation To Change Columbus Day To Indigenous Peoples' DayOn Monday, Illinois state lawmakers and the American Indian Center will announce new legislation to swap out the official Columbus Day holiday with Indigenous Peoples' Day.
What You Should Know About Indigenous Peoples’ DayAcross the country, more and more people are celebrating Indigenous Peoples' Day in place of Columbus Day.
Push To Replace Columbus Day In Boston With Indigenous Peoples DayWBZ TV's Lisa Gresci reports.