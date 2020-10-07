Global  
 

Keir Starmer warns Johnson against not acting quickly enough to contain second wave

Sir Keir Starmer has said the worst thing Boris Johnson can do would be to“not act quickly and decisively enough”.

He added: “Finally I want to say thisto the Prime Minister.

I know that there will be some on his side who willoppose further restrictions, there will be those who look at the data and tellhim to disregard it or say the cost of acting now is too high.

“I want to beclear – the worst thing the Prime Minister can do is not act quickly anddecisively enough, or to keep coming back to this House every couple of weekswith a new plan that doesn’t work and isn’t up to the scale of the task.

“Weneed to break that cycle, finally get on top of the virus, rebuild publicconfidence.

I hope the measures announced today will do so, but the House andthe country will be deeply sceptical whether they can.”


