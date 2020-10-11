ISDH: 39 new COVID-19 cases reported in Tippecanoe County, One new death reported in Cass

Global  
 

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Monday, October 12, that 1,581 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

New covid-19 deaths statewide, according to the indiana state department of health.

The state is also reporting 6 additional deaths.

One of those deaths was in cass county - bringing the county's total to 16.

Tippecanoe county has 39 new cases.

Fountain county has 16 - and clinton county has 14.

For a county by county breakdown, head to wlfi dot com.

News 18 is continuing to keep an eye on purdue university's covid-19 cases.

Since august first, 1-




