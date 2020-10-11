Video Credit: WLFI - Published 1 minute ago

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Monday, October 12, that 1,581 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

ISDH: 39 new COVID-19 cases reported in Tippecanoe County, One new death reported in Cass

New covid-19 deaths statewide, according to the indiana state department of health.

The state is also reporting 6 additional deaths.

One of those deaths was in cass county - bringing the county's total to 16.

Tippecanoe county has 39 new cases.

Fountain county has 16 - and clinton county has 14.

For a county by county breakdown, head to wlfi dot com.

News 18 is continuing to keep an eye on purdue university's covid-19 cases.

Since august first, 1-