'I'm not gonna talk through a mask' -Mark Meadows

Teen Daughter Blabs On TikTok About Mom Kellyanne Conway's COVID-19 Status



Former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway failed to get in front of her own story on Friday. That's because her own daughter, Claudia Conway, broke the news on her TikTok account that her mother had tested positive for COVID-19. According to Business Insider, Kellyanne Conway confirmed the news in a tweet Friday. She described her symptoms as 'mild,' including a 'light cough,' and wrote she is feeling fine.

