'I'm not gonna talk through a mask' -Mark Meadows

The Trump administration on Sunday asked U.S. lawmakers to approve legislation using leftover funds from the last pandemic stimulus package toward new economic recovery efforts as negotiations on a larger rescue bill face resistance. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows supposedly broke COVID-19 restriction in May 2020, during the height of the pandemic. Meadows reportedly hosted 70-plus people for his daughter's wedding in Atlanta. The wedding broke the states COVID-19 rules. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, pictures from the event show guests without masks, breaking social distancing rules. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio was also reportedly at the event.
Former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway failed to get in front of her own story on Friday. That's because her own daughter, Claudia Conway, broke the news on her TikTok account that her mother had tested positive for COVID-19. According to Business Insider, Kellyanne Conway confirmed the news in a tweet Friday. She described her symptoms as 'mild,' including a 'light cough,' and wrote she is feeling fine.
Judge Amy Coney Barrett's stance on healthcare and not her faith should be under scrutiny at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told reporters on Monday.
Labour leader Keir Starmer has questioned whether the new Covid alert system, announced today by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is enough to "bring the country back from the brink" of the pandemic.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street for Parliament where he is expected to announce plans for a new three-tier system for localised Covid restrictions.