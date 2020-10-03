Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'I'm not gonna talk through a mask' -Mark Meadows

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:45s - Published
'I'm not gonna talk through a mask' -Mark Meadows

'I'm not gonna talk through a mask' -Mark Meadows

White House Chief of State Mark Meadows on Monday refused to speak to reporters after he was asked to keep his mask on, as the risk of COVID-19 hung over Monday's opening of Amy Coney Barrett's U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mark Meadows (North Carolina politician) Mark Meadows (North Carolina politician) 29th White House Chief of Staff

White House pivots again on stimulus negotiations after bipartisan backlash

 Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See other free reports here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus..
WorldNews
White House pushes for limited stimulus bill [Video]

White House pushes for limited stimulus bill

The Trump administration on Sunday asked U.S. lawmakers to approve legislation using leftover funds from the last pandemic stimulus package toward new economic recovery efforts as negotiations on a larger rescue bill face resistance. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:55Published

Trump has approved revised COVID-19 relief package

 U.S. President Donald Trump has approved a revised COVID-19 relief package in the negotiations with congressional Democrats, White House's National Economic..
WorldNews

Executive Office of the President of the United States Executive Office of the President of the United States U.S. government executive agency

White House Chief Of Staff Mark Meadows Broke COVID-19 Rules [Video]

White House Chief Of Staff Mark Meadows Broke COVID-19 Rules

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows supposedly broke COVID-19 restriction in May 2020, during the height of the pandemic. Meadows reportedly hosted 70-plus people for his daughter's wedding in Atlanta. The wedding broke the states COVID-19 rules. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, pictures from the event show guests without masks, breaking social distancing rules. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio was also reportedly at the event.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published

White House senior adviser Stephen Miller tests positive for COVID-19

 Senior White House adviser Stephen Miller was one of several involved in Trump's debate preparation who have since tested positive for the virus.
USATODAY.com
Teen Daughter Blabs On TikTok About Mom Kellyanne Conway's COVID-19 Status [Video]

Teen Daughter Blabs On TikTok About Mom Kellyanne Conway's COVID-19 Status

Former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway failed to get in front of her own story on Friday. That's because her own daughter, Claudia Conway, broke the news on her TikTok account that her mother had tested positive for COVID-19. According to Business Insider, Kellyanne Conway confirmed the news in a tweet Friday. She described her symptoms as 'mild,' including a 'light cough,' and wrote she is feeling fine.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney Barrett United States federal judge

Senator Kamala Harris: Republicans trying to "jam through" Amy Coney Barrett nomination

 At confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, Senator Kamala Harris accused her Republican colleagues of attempting to "jam through"..
CBS News
Barrett's faith shouldn't be questioned: Biden [Video]

Barrett's faith shouldn't be questioned: Biden

Judge Amy Coney Barrett's stance on healthcare and not her faith should be under scrutiny at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told reporters on Monday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:40Published

Watch live: Biden campaigns in Ohio

 On his way to Toledo, Biden told reporters Amy Coney Barrett's Catholic faith shouldn't be a factor in Democrat senators' questioning during her confirmation..
CBS News
Blumenthal: Republicans want a judge who will overturn Obamacare [Video]

Blumenthal: Republicans want a judge who will overturn Obamacare

Connecticut Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal said President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers hoped Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett would rule to overturn the Affordable Care Act.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:47Published

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett in her own words

 What kind of justice might Amy Coney Barrett be? We take a look at her own words to find out.
BBC News
US Supreme Court hearing: Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing underway [Video]

US Supreme Court hearing: Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing underway

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:16Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Starmer questions PM's new Covid measures in Liverpool [Video]

Starmer questions PM's new Covid measures in Liverpool

Labour leader Keir Starmer has questioned whether the new Covid alert system, announced today by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is enough to "bring the country back from the brink" of the pandemic. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:23Published
PM leaves Downing St for Commons [Video]

PM leaves Downing St for Commons

Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street for Parliament where he is expected to announce plans for a new three-tier system for localised Covid restrictions. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:26Published

ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

 This week on 60 Minutes: The COVID-19 treatments showing the most promise; Then, inside the Lincoln Project's campaign against President Trump; And, finding ways..
CBS News

Mitsuye Tanamachi, World War II Internee, Dies at 97

 The Japanese-American daughter of a California farmer was confined to a camp in Arizona where she found God and her husband. She died of Covid-19.
NYTimes.com

Tweets about this

kwropb

LisaJo @therecount @ChadPergram Not gonna talk through a mask as he continues to do just that. Fuck him. 20 minutes ago

Jo_Boileau

Jo Boileau Can clearly hear him say “I’m not gonna talk through a mask” .... through... through the mask 🥴 https://t.co/IKyEjJc4Hj 20 minutes ago

super_us_tech

Andrew Rodriguez I'm not gonna talk through a mask is not an option or luxury I have as a health care worker https://t.co/m0a3vGmeoJ 30 minutes ago

puckintendy

Matt Imbriani “I’m not gonna talk through the mask” he says through his mask https://t.co/fJ759eV9lQ 44 minutes ago

jerry41413871

jerrydaniels RT @ericuman: “I’m not gonna talk through a mask.” Mark Meadows. 47 minutes ago

hulkachu_smash

hulkachu @therecount @PeterAlexander I like the part where we can easily and clearly hear his words "I'm not gonna talk thro… https://t.co/IRqdkH3Xt4 49 minutes ago

ChigglesNBits

MoS100 I’m not gonna talk through a mask. Fuck. All. Of. These. Guys. https://t.co/gMVTNXgL1t 58 minutes ago

stephanierlamm

Stephanie Lamm RT @ericuman: “I’m not gonna talk through a mask.” Mark Meadows. https://t.co/9QCpspusL1 1 hour ago