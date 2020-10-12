Global  
 

Trump Chief Of Staff Pouts To Reporters: 'I'm Not Going To Talk Through A Mask'

Reporters who cover the US Congress on Capitol Hill are asking lawmakers to wear masks when speaking to them.

But according to Business Insider, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Monday clearly signaled his contempt for the idea.

Refusing to wear a mask when addressing reporters, he walked away without answering any questions.

I'm not going to talk through a mask.


White House chief of staff refuses interview after being asked to keep mask on

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows refused to appear on camera and answer questions while...
SBS - Published


