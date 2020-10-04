Delaware Sen. Chris Coons Speaks Out Against Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court Confirmation
Sen.
Coons went on to say that Barrett will gut the Affordable Care Act, hurting Delawareans who need it.
Delaware Sen. Chris Coons Speaks Out Against Judge Amy Coney Barrett's ConfirmationSen. Coons says Barrett would gut the Affordable Care Act, hurting Delawareans who need it.
Barrett on RBG: 'No one will ever take her place'U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in during Monday's opening confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee and she told senators she was humbled to be considered to..
'I'm not gonna talk through a mask' -Mark MeadowsWhite House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Monday refused to speak to reporters after he was asked to keep his mask on, as the risk of COVID-19 hung over Monday's opening of Amy Coney Barrett's U.S...