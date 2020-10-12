Democrats object as Senate panel sets Barrett vote

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:14s - Published 3 minutes ago

22 vote to advance conservative appellate judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court to the full Senate for confirmation, rejecting Democratic objections.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham on Thursday formally scheduled an Oct.

22 vote on Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to serve as a Supreme Court justice, rejecting impassioned pleas by Democrats to delay the vote.

Sen.

Blumenthal: "I believe that this rushed, sham process is a disservice to our committee." Democrats on the committee protested the speed of the confirmation process, with Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal calling for the vote to be delayed indefinitely, a motion that was unsuccessful in the Republican-led senate.

Sen.

Blumenthal: "The purpose of doing it is simply to have a justice on the Supreme Court, as the president said, to decide the election, and to strike down the Affordable Care Act." Democrats criticized the process going forward this close to an election, especially after Republicans blocked President Barack Obama's nominee during the previous election.

Sen.

Cory Booker: "Each of us are participating in the erosion of this body, and this is another example of that." Meanwhile Graham said that there has been 'nothing out of the norm' and his fellow Republicans said they had every right to proceed.

Sen.

Ted Cruz: "This committee moving forward is consistent with over two-hundred years of history." President Donald Trump has asked the Senate, controlled by his fellow Republicans, to confirm Barrett before the Nov.

3 Presidential election and Trump has said he expects the court to decide the election's outcome.

Democratic Senator Dick Durbin blasted Barrett for not answering whether a president can delay an election and questions related to transitions of power.

Sen.

Durbin:"I'd be afraid to ask her about the presence of gravity on Earth - she may decline to answer." Republicans defended Barrett, saying her refusal to give her opinion on cases demonstrated her independence.

Later in the day, the committee on heard from four witnesses in support of Barrett's confirmation, and four against.