Colin Cowherd plays the 3-Word Game after NFL Week 5 | THE HERD

LeBron James has led the Los Angeles Lakers to an NBA Title after defeating the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the Finals. Colin Cowherd reacts to this win, naming LeBron as the greatest foundational piece in..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 06:09Published
Bad news out of the Dallas Cowboys' camp after Dak Prescott suffered a brutal injury to his ankle in their Week 5 game against the New York Giants. Colin Cowherd breaks down what this means for Dak, as..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:40Published
Was it a bad look for Tom Brady not to shake Nick Foles hand after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss Week 5 game to the Chicago Bears? Colin Cowherd defends Brady, and explains why this isn't an example of..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:26Published