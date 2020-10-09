Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump Heading To Florida For Rally As Physician Says He's Tested Negative For COVID

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:55s - Published
President Trump Heading To Florida For Rally As Physician Says He's Tested Negative For COVID
CBS4's Ty Russell has more on the president's visit.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

U.S. President Trump says might hold rally in Florida on Saturday

U.S. President Trump says might hold rally in Florida on Saturday WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he might try to attend a...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •cbs4.comHNGNCBS NewsTMZ.comBelfast Telegraph


White House doctor says Trump tested negative for COVID-19 and is no longer 'infectious,' but doesn't say when last negative test was

White House physician Sean Conley in a memorandum on Monday said that President Donald Trump tested...
Business Insider - Published

Trump, still recovering from Covid, plans a return to campaign rallies.

President Trump, still recovering from Covid-19, plans to return to the campaign trail on Monday with...
NYTimes.com - Published


Tweets about this

PlanetSick

Sick planet! Oh look squirrel! RT @PolitiFact: President Trump is heading back to the campaign trail tonight with a rally scheduled for 7 p.m. ET in Sanford, Florida. We'… 58 seconds ago

carlottah

carlottah RT @KWWL: President Trump's White House doctor says he has tested negative for COVID-19 "on consecutive days" using a newer rapid test. Tru… 8 minutes ago

KWWL

KWWL President Trump's White House doctor says he has tested negative for COVID-19 "on consecutive days" using a newer r… https://t.co/LjfDRLjDef 11 minutes ago

PolitiFact

PolitiFact President Trump is heading back to the campaign trail tonight with a rally scheduled for 7 p.m. ET in Sanford, Flor… https://t.co/e5CiVXTkif 32 minutes ago

WGXAnews

WGXA Only a week after President Trump was released from the hospital, he is heading to a rally in Sanford, Florida to c… https://t.co/Vpc5NVuLrK 50 minutes ago

93wibc

93 WIBC Indianapolis NEWS: President Trump is back on the campaign trail. He's heading to Florida today and will be in Pennsylvania tomorrow. 6 hours ago

easyjanjansen

@easyjanjansen RT @Easy_Branches: Election live updates: Trump returning to campaign trail with Florida rally; Biden heading to Ohio: The president is hit… 10 hours ago

Easy_Branches

@Easy_Branches https://easybranches.com/contribute Election live updates: Trump returning to campaign trail with Florida rally; Biden heading to Ohio: The president i… https://t.co/IUh2ZNNbMe 10 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump Returns To Campaign Trail After COVID Diagnosis [Video]

President Trump Returns To Campaign Trail After COVID Diagnosis

The president claims he is now immune from the virus. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:54Published
Florida Democrats call Trump's rally 'reckless and irresponsible' [Video]

Florida Democrats call Trump's rally 'reckless and irresponsible'

Florida Democrats are firing back at President Donald Trump's decision to hold a rally one week after being released from the hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:47Published
Trump supporters line up ahead of Florida rally [Video]

Trump supporters line up ahead of Florida rally

Trump supporters line up ahead of Florida rally

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:45Published