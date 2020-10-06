Video Credit: WCBI - Published 1 minute ago

Another week of endzone is in the books filled with big wins, upsets and highlight plays!

Lets take a look at our wcbi endzone top 5 plays of week 6!

#5 from our game of the week....itawamba versus shannon....indians of the week....itawamba versus shannon....indians tae chandler breaks off a 45 yard run down the sidelines...dives in #5 from our game of the week....itawamba versus shannon....indians tae chandler breaks off a 45 yard run down the sidelines...dives in for 6!!

Indians get the win 12-6 #4 choctaw county versus houston.

Charger's tylan carter scrambles and finds justin jenkins in the back of the endzone for the td!!

Chargers go onto to get the win 59-36 #3 back to our game of the week....this time shannon's defense with the big play.....raiders get the sack and force a fumble....luther foster with the scoop and score td for the d #2 hamilton taking on tcps....noah foster recovers the kickoff and does the rest!!!

55 yard return td..eagles fly high and win 52-27 #1 in west alabama...sulligent versus winston county....jordan mastin gets the jet sweep, hits the outside and puts on the burners!!!

75 yard td run for the blue devils.... and those are your top 5 plays.

