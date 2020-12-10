Global  
 

Senate Candidates - 10/12/20

Mississippi senate district 15 candidates prepare for a run- off.

Voters will go to the polls tomorrow to decide between candidates bart williams and joyce meek yates.

Williams owns security solutions in starkville.

Yates is from eupora and is the former director for the wellness program at mississippi state university.

We spoke with both candidates today about what they would bring to the table if elected... both had similar responses.

"i don't know about jackson as much as i do about district 15.

Looking here at district 15, the things that people seem to be passionate about, education of course, how do we make it better?

How do we take the resources we've got and utilize them more effectively?

How do we get more resources for education?"é "i want to see industrial and agricultural growth.

I want to talk to teachers about what we can do to help the quality of education improve... they're working so hard now with covid and all the things, but they're doing great."

Senate district 15 senate district 15 includes parts of oktibbeha, webster, choctaw and montgomery counties.

Polls are open tomorrow from 7 a.m.

To 7 p.m.

Top here's a reminder that polls will be open at 7 am tomorrow for the two runoffs in our area.

Those races are for, as you just heard, state senate district 15 and house district 37.

Senate district 15 covers portions of montgomery, webster, choctaw, oktibbeha counties.

House district 37 covers portions of lowndes, oktibbeha, and clay counties.

Lynn wright and david chism are in that runoff.

Polls close at 7 pm.

