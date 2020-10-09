After COVID-19, Trump returns to rallies
After COVID-19, Trump returns to rallies
[NFA] President Donald Trump sought to put his bout with COVID-19 behind him with a return to the campaign trail in
Florida on Monday, as new polls show him losing more ground to Democratic rival Joe Biden in two battleground states that could decide the Nov.
3 election.
This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
GOP, Dems draw battle lines at Barrett hearing The risk of COVID-19 hung over Monday's opening of Amy Coney Barrett's U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings, with the Senate hearing room including at least one lawmaker who tested positive for the disease as well as the judge's seven children. This report produced by Chris Dignam.
Biden making a push in battleground states With less than a month to go before the election, Joe Biden is making a push in states he never expected to win. The former vice president is virtually tied with..
CBS News
2 hours ago
President Trump, still recovering from Covid-19, plans to return to the campaign trail on Monday with...
NYTimes.com - Published
1 day ago
CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss President...
CBS News - Published
12 hours ago
Republican President Donald Trump on Friday prepared to return to the campaign trail with a pair of...
CBC.ca - Published
4 days ago
Trump Plans Return To Public Events After COVID Diagnosis President Donald Trump plans to resume campaign travel on Monday, 12 days after his COVID-19 diagnosis was announced, and he'll also be addressing an outdoor crowd from the South Lawn balcony of the.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 03:04 Published 3 days ago
Trump’s Coughing Fit During an interview with Sean Hannity, President Donald Trump could be heard coughing as he itched to get out of The White House for campaign rallies. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:32 Published 4 days ago