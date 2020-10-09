Global  
 

After COVID-19, Trump returns to rallies

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:20s - Published
[NFA] President Donald Trump sought to put his bout with COVID-19 behind him with a return to the campaign trail in Florida on Monday, as new polls show him losing more ground to Democratic rival Joe Biden in two battleground states that could decide the Nov.

3 election.

This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.


White House chief of staff refuses to wear mask while talking to reporters

 Meadows has regularly interacted with President Donald Trump since the president tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.
USATODAY.com

Trump tests negative for coronavirus ahead of first campaign rally since diagnosis

 The White House says President Trump has tested negative for COVID-19, just as he heads to his first campaign rally since being diagnosed. With three weeks left..
CBS News

Covid 19 coronavirus: Trump holds first rally since contracting Covid

 Just a week after his release from the hospital, President Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail on Monday for the first time since contracting the..
New Zealand Herald

Trump and Biden fight for senior voters in Florida and other battleground states

 New Trump campaign ads are targeting voters 65 and older in key battleground states, including Florida. It comes as the president holds his first rally in 12..
CBS News

GOP, Dems draw battle lines at Barrett hearing [Video]

GOP, Dems draw battle lines at Barrett hearing

The risk of COVID-19 hung over Monday's opening of Amy Coney Barrett's U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings, with the Senate hearing room including at least one lawmaker who tested positive for the disease as well as the judge's seven children. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:47Published

Nevada man's COVID-19 reinfection, the first in the US, is 'yellow caution light' about risk of coronavirus

 A 25-year-old Nevada man is the first American confirmed to have been infected twice with COVID-19. He was sicker the second time.
 
USATODAY.com

Biden making a push in battleground states

 With less than a month to go before the election, Joe Biden is making a push in states he never expected to win. The former vice president is virtually tied with..
CBS News

CBS News poll: Biden leads Trump in Michigan and Nevada, race tied in Iowa

 The latest CBS News Battleground Tracker Poll shows Democratic nominee Joe Biden leading President Trump by 6 points in Michigan and Nevada, while the race is..
CBS News

Trump heads to Sanford, Florida for first rally since COVID-19 diagnosis; Biden calls trip 'reckless'

 Trump's Florida rally, which will be followed this week by events in Pennsylvania and Iowa, takes place amid continuing questions about his health.
USATODAY.com

Immigrant family faces uncertain future in the U.S. one year after leaving detention center

 It's been a year since Angelina Estrada and her 2-year-old son left a detention facility in the Southern border after fleeing Venezuela. Now living in Florida,..
CBS News

US election 2020: Trump back on campaign trail in Florida

 President Trump is holding a campaign rally less than two weeks after testing positive for Covid-19.
BBC News

Trump returns to campaign trail following coronavirus infection

 President Trump is returning to the campaign trail after his physician said the president tested negative for COVID-19. A maskless Mr. Trump was seen departing..
CBS News

Democrats are trying to flip the Senate in 2020. These are the seats considered up for grabs.

 Democrats would need to gain either three or four seats in order to secure a hold on the Senate. There are 35 seats up for election.
USATODAY.com

Amy Coney Barrett casts herself in the mold of Antonin Scalia on Day 1 of Supreme Court hearings

 In the first day of Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Democrats sought to frame their opposition by focusing on the legal threat..
CBS News

Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett begin

 On Monday, confirmation hearings for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett began. Republicans tried to preemptively shut down any..
CBS News

Trump, still recovering from Covid, plans a return to campaign rallies.

President Trump, still recovering from Covid-19, plans to return to the campaign trail on Monday with...
NYTimes.com - Published

Analysis of the 2020 presidential race as President Trump returns to the campaign trail

CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss President...
CBS News - Published

Trump maps return to campaign trail after White House says COVID-19 treatment complete

Republican President Donald Trump on Friday prepared to return to the campaign trail with a pair of...
CBC.ca - Published


President Trump Returns To Campaign Trail After COVID Diagnosis [Video]

President Trump Returns To Campaign Trail After COVID Diagnosis

The president claims he is now immune from the virus. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:54Published
Trump Plans Return To Public Events After COVID Diagnosis [Video]

Trump Plans Return To Public Events After COVID Diagnosis

President Donald Trump plans to resume campaign travel on Monday, 12 days after his COVID-19 diagnosis was announced, and he'll also be addressing an outdoor crowd from the South Lawn balcony of the..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:04Published
Trump’s Coughing Fit [Video]

Trump’s Coughing Fit

During an interview with Sean Hannity, President Donald Trump could be heard coughing as he itched to get out of The White House for campaign rallies.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:32Published