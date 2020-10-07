Global  
 

Amy Coney Barrett says Supreme Court must be independent and enforce rule of law

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Amy Coney Barrett says Supreme Court must be independent and enforce rule of law

US Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has said Americans “deserve anindependent Supreme Court that interprets our Constitution and laws as theyare written".

Her comments encapsulated her conservative approach to the lawthat has Republicans excited about the prospect of her taking the place of thelate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before election day.


Covid 19 coronavirus: Pandemic at centre of US Supreme Court hearings

 The coronavirus won't surrender the national stage to anyone — not to President Donald Trump, Judge Amy Coney Barrett or the Republicans who currently hold the..
New Zealand Herald

Lawmakers lay out arguments for and against Trump's Supreme Court nominee

 Lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee delivered their opening arguments Monday as the confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett began. CBS News..
CBS News

10/12/20: Red and Blue

 Day 1 of Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing; Pres. Trump push to win over Florida seniors
CBS News
GOP, Dems draw battle lines at Barrett hearing [Video]

GOP, Dems draw battle lines at Barrett hearing

The risk of COVID-19 hung over Monday's opening of Amy Coney Barrett's U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings, with the Senate hearing room including at least one lawmaker who tested positive for the disease as well as the judge's seven children. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:47Published

McConnell and McGrath face off in Kentucky Senate debate

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic challenger Amy McGrath faced off Monday evening in the first and possibly only debate in the Kentucky..
CBS News

Trump returns to campaign trail with Florida rally

 President Trump held an hour-long rally in Sanford, Florida, on Monday, his first trip from the White House since his COVID-19 diagnosis. His event came hours..
CBS News

Barrett on RBG: 'No one will ever take her place' [Video]

Barrett on RBG: 'No one will ever take her place'

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in during Monday's opening confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee and she told senators she was humbled to be considered to fill the seat left by the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:44Published
'Long, contentious week' of Barrett hearing begins [Video]

'Long, contentious week' of Barrett hearing begins

[NFA] Republican Senator Lindsey Graham kicked off the Senate Judiciary Committee's Supreme Court confirmation hearing with his party looking to push through the approval of President Trump's nominee, conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett, to replace the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just weeks before the November 3rd presidential election. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:41Published

Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing to begin

 The Senate Judiciary Committee will hear opening statements regarding Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court beginning Monday morning, kicking..
CBS News

Inside Democrats' campaign against Amy Coney Barrett

 Immediately after paying their respects to the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden huddled in the Capitol to make sure their..
WorldNews

In California: State tells Republicans to remove unofficial 'illegal' ballot boxes

 Plus: California economists win Nobel prize, the state's COVID cases are slowing down, and a Lakers victory celebration ends with arrests.
 
USATODAY.com

California issues cease-and-desist to GOP, says unofficial ballot drop boxes are illegal

 Election officials have received reports of unofficial ballot drop boxes in Los Angeles, Fresno, Ventura and Orange counties. The Republican Party acknowledged..
USATODAY.com

How to Watch the Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings Live (Video)

How to Watch the Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings Live (Video) The political news cycle of 2020 has been endlessly surprising the past few months. But for this...
The Wrap - Published

Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation schedule: A timeline

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is, if Republicans have their way, less than a month away...
FOXNews.com - Published

LISTEN: Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings

The Senate Judiciary Committee begins the nomination process of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President...
NPR - Published


Trump Holds Rally In Florida [Video]

Trump Holds Rally In Florida

The president went back out on the campaign trail not long after his doctors gave him a clean bill of health. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:24Published
Wisconsinites weigh in on hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett [Video]

Wisconsinites weigh in on hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett

Some approve of President Trump's Supreme Court Nomination, while others do not.

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:06Published
Supreme Court: SJSU Political Science Professor On Day 1 Of Amy Coney Barrett Hearings [Video]

Supreme Court: SJSU Political Science Professor On Day 1 Of Amy Coney Barrett Hearings

San Jose State political science professor and political strategist Donna Crane, who has worked on several Supreme Court nominations, talks to KPIX 5's Elizabeth Cook following the first day of..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:52Published