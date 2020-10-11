|
|
|
Post Coronavirus Treatment, Trump Returns To Campaign Trail With Florida Rally
Post Coronavirus Treatment, Trump Returns To Campaign Trail With Florida Rally
President Trump held a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, on Monday, marking his first trip from the White House since his coronavirus diagnosis.
Tom Wait reports.
