Post Coronavirus Treatment, Trump Returns To Campaign Trail With Florida Rally

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 03:06s
President Trump held a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, on Monday, marking his first trip from the White House since his coronavirus diagnosis.

Tom Wait reports.


Trump returns to campaign trail with Florida rally

President Trump held an hour-long rally in Sanford, Florida, on Monday, his first trip from the White...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •The Age NPR


Trump claims he’s free of coronavirus, ready for campaign trail

President Donald Trump on Sunday declared he was ready to return to the campaign trail despite...
Denver Post - Published

Trump says he'll 'kiss everyone' in crowd at rally

President Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail Monday night, holding his first rally in...
USATODAY.com - Published


