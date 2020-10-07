|
Donald Trump Returns To Campaigning After Coronavirus
President Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail following treatment for coronavirus.
In the rally in Florida, Trump tried to overcome Joe Biden's poll lead by downplaying the effects of the virus and mocking Biden's cautiousness.
