Thousands of President Donald Trump's supporters attended his jam-packed campaign rally at the Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida on October 12.

Thousands attend rally as Trump returns to campaign trail

This is Trump's first campaign rally after his bout COVID-19.

Attendees to the event did not wear masks while they stood in very close proximity to each other.

Footage captured by Noticias Telemundo/@TelemundoNews and Juliana Jiménez J./@photobomba.