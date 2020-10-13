Thousands attend rally as Trump returns to campaign trail

Global  
 

Thousands of President Donald Trump's supporters attended his jam-packed campaign rally at the Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida on October 12.

This is Trump's first campaign rally after his bout COVID-19.

Attendees to the event did not wear masks while they stood in very close proximity to each other.

Footage captured by Noticias Telemundo/@TelemundoNews and Juliana Jiménez J./@photobomba.




