Thousands attend rally as Trump returns to campaign trail
Thousands of President Donald Trump's supporters attended his jam-packed campaign rally at the Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida on October 12.
This is Trump's first campaign rally after his bout COVID-19.
Attendees to the event did not wear masks while they stood in very close proximity to each other.
Footage captured by Noticias Telemundo/@TelemundoNews and Juliana Jiménez J./@photobomba.