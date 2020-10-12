Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump returns to campaign trail at rally in Sanford

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 02:03s - Published
President Trump returns to campaign trail at rally in Sanford
President Trump returns to campaign trail at rally in Sanford

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump or Biden: Amid India-China faceoff, who's better for Delhi's cause? [Video]

Trump or Biden: Amid India-China faceoff, who's better for Delhi's cause?

China experts Atul Aneja, a senior journalist, and Srikanth Kondapalli, Professor of Chinese Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), discuss with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad how the US Elections in November is going to be critical for Delhi amid India-China standoff. Aneja said, “If Joe Biden comes as the next President, I don't think they're going to have the resolve to confront China.” India and China conducted their seventh edition of military-diplomatic talks on October 12 as tension along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh stretches on. Both sides are staring at a difficult and harsh winter in Ladakh as heavy deployment is maintained. The Indian Army has stated that it is fully prepared to ride out the Ladakh winter while defending India's territorial integrity. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 08:42Published

CBS Evening News, October 12, 2020

 Trump returns to campaign trail following coronavirus infection; Immigrant family faces uncertain future in the U.S. one year after leaving detention center
CBS News

Lawmakers lay out arguments for and against Trump's Supreme Court nominee

 Lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee delivered their opening arguments Monday as the confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett began. CBS News..
CBS News

Sanford, Florida Sanford, Florida City in Florida, United States

Trump returns to campaign trail with Florida rally

 President Trump held an hour-long rally in Sanford, Florida, on Monday, his first trip from the White House since his COVID-19 diagnosis. His event came hours..
CBS News

Trump and Biden fight for senior voters in Florida and other battleground states

 New Trump campaign ads are targeting voters 65 and older in key battleground states, including Florida. It comes as the president holds his first rally in 12..
CBS News

Trump heads to Sanford, Florida for first rally since COVID-19 diagnosis; Biden calls trip 'reckless'

 Trump's Florida rally, which will be followed this week by events in Pennsylvania and Iowa, takes place amid continuing questions about his health.
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

President Trump hits the campaign trail for the first time since his COVID-19 diagnosis

President Trump returns to the campaign trail 11 days after testing positive for COVID-19, though...
CBS News - Published

Trump returns to campaign trail, Amy Coney Barrett's Senate hearings begin: 5 things to know Monday

President Trump returns to the campaign trail, Senate hearings begin for Supreme Court nominee Amy...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsThe AgeWashington Post


Analysis of the 2020 presidential race as President Trump returns to the campaign trail

CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss President...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com



Tweets about this

benrileysmith

Ben Riley-Smith It began with a slap of the podium and “it’s great to be back!”. It finished with Trump jigging his way off stage a… https://t.co/QgV9ue7rH7 9 minutes ago

Kassern1

Kassern RT @11thHour: Day 1,362: Biden blasts Trump as "reckless" as the president returns to the campaign trail with just 22 days to go in the cam… 10 minutes ago

TeresaIsaNat

Zycazz RT @NBCPolitics: President Trump returns to the campaign trail this week, claiming Covid-19 victory and playing defense in areas where he p… 19 minutes ago

NBCPolitics

NBC Politics President Trump returns to the campaign trail this week, claiming Covid-19 victory and playing defense in areas whe… https://t.co/vvwdAxm3qw 24 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

White House Doctor Says Trump Has Tested Negative [Video]

White House Doctor Says Trump Has Tested Negative

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley has said Trump tested negative for COVID-19 on "consecutive days." "The president is not infectious to others," Conley said. Conley did not specify when Trump's..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published
President Trump holds rally in Sanford [Video]

President Trump holds rally in Sanford

President Donald Trump is holding a campaign event in Sanford on Monday. Trump made his first public appearance on Saturday since he was hospitalized with COVID-19.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 03:06Published
President Trump Returns To Campaign Trail After Bout With COVID-19 [Video]

President Trump Returns To Campaign Trail After Bout With COVID-19

Deborah Alfarone reports on President Trump testing negative for COVID as he returns to the campaign trail (10-12-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:21Published