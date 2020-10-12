President Trump returns to campaign trail at rally in Sanford

Trump or Biden: Amid India-China faceoff, who's better for Delhi's cause?



China experts Atul Aneja, a senior journalist, and Srikanth Kondapalli, Professor of Chinese Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), discuss with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad how the US Elections in November is going to be critical for Delhi amid India-China standoff. Aneja said, “If Joe Biden comes as the next President, I don't think they're going to have the resolve to confront China.” India and China conducted their seventh edition of military-diplomatic talks on October 12 as tension along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh stretches on. Both sides are staring at a difficult and harsh winter in Ladakh as heavy deployment is maintained. The Indian Army has stated that it is fully prepared to ride out the Ladakh winter while defending India's territorial integrity. Watch the full video for more.

