Judge Amy Coney Barrett Delivers Opening Remarks at Senate Confirmation Hearing

The opening day of Judge Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing for a lifetime seat on the Supreme Court was marked by contention.


Supreme Court of the United States

Live updates: Barrett faces questions on Day 2 of Senate hearings

 The Senate Judiciary Committee is getting its first opportunity to pose questions to the Supreme Court nominee.
CBS News

Mitch McConnell and Amy McGrath spar over Supreme Court, COVID-19 aid, police reform in Monday debate

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democrat Amy McGrath sparred over the Supreme Court and COVID-19 in a Monday debate.
USATODAY.com

Supreme Court term limits would aggravate political tensions around justices, not ease them

 Term limits for justices are unconstitutional and wouldn't solve our problems. We need a better way to lower the political temperature around the court.
USATODAY.com

Sasse blasts left, mainstream media over attacks on Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Catholic faith

Senate Judiciary Committee Member Ben Sasse, R-Neb., accused Democrats and the mainstream media...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Upworthy


News24.com | Trump's Supreme Court pick Amy Coney Barrett faces Senate hearings

The US Senate will start confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, nominated to the Supreme...
News24 - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comUSATODAY.comUpworthy


5 interesting things said on day 1 of Barrett confirmation hearings

Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee made their opening arguments as...
Christian Post - Published Also reported by •MediaiteCBS News



MastersConf

The Master's Conference™ RT @cspan: Happening Now: @SenKamalaHarris delivers opening statement at Supreme Court Nominee Judge Amy Coney Barr… https://t.co/vzfET8hvO4 4 hours ago

ChristaHoelter2

Christa Hoelters RT @ABCPolitics: .@ABC NEWS SPECIAL REPORT: Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett, nominated by Pres. Trump to fill the seat left v… 6 hours ago

BushmanBBushman

Jeremiah Djangmah Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) delivers her statement at the confirmation hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, where Klo… https://t.co/kjtLkUsBis 7 hours ago

BaberSis

tb RT @cspan: Supreme Court Nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett is sworn in and delivers her opening statement before Senate Judiciary Cmte - LIVE… 10 hours ago

shannon1551

Brandy Shannon BLM I love Amy! 💞 Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) delivers her statement at the confirmation hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barr… https://t.co/q4HXB6xeDi 10 hours ago

Peetesh143Sonu

Ram Mishra Sonu RT @ABC: .@ABC NEWS SPECIAL REPORT: Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett, nominated by Pres. Trump to fill the seat left vacant by… 11 hours ago

Mark51Mark

Little Wing Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett delivers opening statement | https://t.co/RtuIxASRaP Judge Barrett i… https://t.co/4ILNcaxUME 12 hours ago

ad198741

Arnold Dillon RT @CBSEveningNews: CBS NEWS SPECIAL REPORT: Judge Amy Coney Barrett delivers her opening statement during the Senate Judiciary Committee's… 12 hours ago


Demonstrators Gather Outside Senator Pat Toomey's Pittsburgh Office

Demonstrators Gather Outside Senator Pat Toomey's Pittsburgh Office

Demonstrators gathered to protest Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:48Published
Amy Coney Barrett says Supreme Court must be independent and enforce rule of law

Amy Coney Barrett says Supreme Court must be independent and enforce rule of law

US Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has said Americans "deserve anindependent Supreme Court that interprets our Constitution and laws as theyare written". Her comments encapsulated her..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published
Wisconsinites weigh in on hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett

Wisconsinites weigh in on hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett

Some approve of President Trump's Supreme Court Nomination, while others do not.

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:06Published