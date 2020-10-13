Video Credit: KIMT - Published 5 minutes ago

On November third Austin residents will vote on a new operating referendum for the public schools.

Austin ref-llmpkg-1 coverage you can count on i'm at the austin public schools district office where i spoke to the superintendent who says that its been 17 years since residents have had to vote on an operating referendum.

the school board has proposed increasing the school district's general education revenue by roughly five hundred forty seven dollars per pupil.

If passed, the referendum would be in effect for ten years.

Tax payers who own a home of 125- thousand dollars would see roughly a 10 dollar increase in their property taxes.

Superintendent david krenz says if the referendum fails to pass... it could result in job cuts and programs lost.

david krenz superintendent "we havent gone out and asked for extra money because we haven't needed it...because it is a tax increase.

Our philosphy in the austin district, my philosphy personally is if we don't need the money we aren't gonna take it out of your pocket.

Now that we need it we are coming to you and asking and hopefully you will support us.

coverage you can count on i was told that if the referendum is not past this election the school district will try again next year.

In austin maleeha kamal kimt news 3.