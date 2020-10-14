With more early voting, Trump races against time

But a campaign stop in Iowa so close to Election Day suggests his campaign may be concerned about voter support.

Three more U.S. states opened polls for early voting on Wednesday, and President Donald Trump headed to a rally in Iowa , to make up for time lost on the campaign trail due to his bout with the coronavirus.

President Trump is trying to turn out his base. He's not trying to change his tone to attract moderates.

Melania Trump says son Barron also had COVID-19 [NFA] President Donald Trump's 14-year-old son, Barron, tested positive for COVID-19 but exhibited no symptoms, the first lady said, while opening up about her own condition. Gavino Garay reports.

Trump appeared at his third rally in as many days as he tries to shore up support with less than three weeks until Election Day.

State in the Midwestern region of the United States of America

