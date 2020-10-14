With more early voting, Trump races against time
Video Credit:
Reuters Studio
- Duration: 02:20s - Published
6 minutes ago
With more early voting, Trump races against time
Three more U.S. states opened polls for early voting on Wednesday, and President Donald Trump headed to a rally in
Iowa, to make up for time lost on the campaign trail due to his bout with the coronavirus.
But a campaign stop in Iowa so close to Election Day suggests his campaign may be concerned about voter support.
This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
