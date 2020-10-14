Global  
 

James Van Der Beek moves family to Texas after personal and professional tragedies

James Van Der Beek moves family to Texas after personal and professional tragedies

James Van Der Beek moves family to Texas after personal and professional tragedies

James Van Der Beek has moved his family from Los Angeles to Texas after suffering a string of personal and professional tragedies.


James Van Der Beek Moves Family to Texas in Hopes for Better Life After a String of Tragedies

The 'Dawson's Creek' alum has decided to move his wife and five young children from Los Angeles to...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •E! Online


James Van Der Beek Opens Up About 'Drastic Changes' That Led His Family to Move Out of L.A.

James Van Der Beek and his family are enjoying their new life in Texas. At the end of September, the...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



