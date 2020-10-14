James Van Der Beek has moved his family from Los Angeles to Texas after suffering a string of personal and professional tragedies.

James Van Der Beek moves family to Texas after personal and professional tragedies

L.A.'s 15-3 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the NLCS fell just short of the record for largest margin of victory in an MLB playoff game.

Before this pouting princess was doting around abroad in a new popular television show on Netflix, she was just another cutie taking a hike while growing up in..

The new sighting on Wednesday was at 6,000ft (1,829m), seven miles from the airport, officials say.

'Botched' Doc Terry Dubrow is sick and tired of a former patient's attorney running his medical name through the mud ... so he's suing for defamation. Dubrow..

State in the southern United States

Texas State in the southern United States

Trending: Gal Gadot defends viral Imagine video after ridicule, James Van Der Beek explains relocation to Texas, and Cardi B ber In case you missed it, here's whats trending right now...

James Van Der Beek and his family are enjoying their new life in Texas. At the end of September, the...

The 'Dawson's Creek' alum has decided to move his wife and five young children from Los Angeles to...