London moves into Tier-2 Covid-19 restrictions

London has been moved into Tier-2 restrictions, the second-highest Covid-19 alert level, as cases continue to rise in the capital.

Essex, Elmbridge, Barrow-in-Furness, York, North East Derbyshire, Chesterfield and Erewash will also move to the "high" Covid alert level from midnight on Saturday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs.

Report by Thomasl.

