London moves into Tier-2 Covid-19 restrictions

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:37s - Published
London has been moved into Tier-2 restrictions, the second-highest Covid-19 alert level, as cases continue to rise in the capital.

Essex, Elmbridge, Barrow-in-Furness, York, North East Derbyshire, Chesterfield and Erewash will also move to the "high" Covid alert level from midnight on Saturday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs.

Report by Thomasl.

Sadiq Khan says London will move into Tier 2 restrictions [Video]

Sadiq Khan says London will move into Tier 2 restrictions

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says he expects the government to announce that London will shortly be moving into Tier 2 of coronavirus restrictions. MPs in the capital have been told the capital will move into high-alert level midnight on Friday, meaning households will be banned from mixing indoors - including in pubs - from Saturday. Report by Thomasl.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:02Published
London set to move to Tier 2 of lockdown restrictions [Video]

London set to move to Tier 2 of lockdown restrictions

Millions of people in England will face tougher coronavirus restrictions asLondon is set to move into Tier 2 of lockdown measures.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: London faces further lockdown measures to stop spread of virus

 London will move to tougher restrictions to fight the spread of Covid-19, with the city going from Tier 1 to Tier 2 restrictions on Saturday, local MPs have been..
New Zealand Herald
London mayor expecting Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions for capital [Video]

London mayor expecting Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions for capital

London mayor Sadiq Khan has said that he expects the capital to be moved intothe Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions. Mr Khan told the London Assembly: "Finalconversations with ministers are ongoing around this as we meet – but I expectministers to make an announcement to Parliament later today." He said thedecision was based on "expert public health and scientific advice" about whatis necessary to save lives in the city. "In addition to the restrictionsalready in place, this would mean different households in London not beingallowed to mix indoors," he said. "Nobody wants to see more restrictions – butthis is deemed to be necessary in order to protect Londoners lives by myself,London council leaders and by ministers."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published

Pirelli drives virtual R&D to counter Covid-19 [Video]

Pirelli drives virtual R&D to counter Covid-19

When the coronavirus epidemic forced Pirelli to shut down its factories in March, R&D chief Pierangelo Misani had to rush to rethink his patch. And the answer was virtual.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:06Published

Sharks are killed to make effective vaccines. More may die as scientists develop one for COVID-19, conservationists warn

 Sharks have a natural occurring substance in their liver that scientists use for adjuvants in vaccines to enhance the immune response.
USATODAY.com

Health Secretary: Herd immunity is a flawed goal without a vaccine [Video]

Health Secretary: Herd immunity is a flawed goal without a vaccine

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that we should have no confidence of everreaching herd immunity, even if everyone was to catch the virus. The HealthSecretary told the Commons: "Some have set out this more relaxed approach,including in the so-called Great Barrington Declaration, and I want to takethis argument head on because on the substance, the Great BarringtonDeclaration is underpinned by two central claims and both are emphaticallyfalse.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:53Published
Hancock dismisses possibility of Covid-19 herd immunity [Video]

Hancock dismisses possibility of Covid-19 herd immunity

Matt Hancock has dismissed herd immunity against Covid-19 as "not possible", even if everyone catches it. Speaking in the House of Commons, the Health Secretary said the strategy was "flawed" as he set out new coronavirus restrictions for the country. Report by Blairm.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:57Published
Ashworth presses Hancock on Covid testing glitch numbers [Video]

Ashworth presses Hancock on Covid testing glitch numbers

Health Secretary Matt Hancock was unable to give the number of contacts that had been traced and are now isolating after a technical glitch saw nearly 16,000 cases unreported over seven days. Asked by Shadow Health Secretary Jon Ashworth in the Commons, he said contacts were still being traced but the information was not yet available. Report by Alibhaiz.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:02Published

'Vaccine expected early next year' says government minister [Video]

'Vaccine expected early next year' says government minister

Culture Secretary Oliver Downden has said it is "reasonable" to think that the UK will have a Covid-19 vaccine "towards the beginning of next year". He told MPs on the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee that multiple vaccines are currently being trialled worldwide. Report by Thomasl.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:59Published

A bill decriminalising abortion in South Australia is now before state parliament

 South Australia is moving to reform abortion laws, with MPs to get a conscience vote on proposals to remove it from the criminal statutes.
SBS

Kyrgyzstan election: President rejects new PM Japarov

 Sooronbay Jeenbekov has refused to approve the appointment of Sadyr Japarov, who was backed by MPs.
BBC News
PM suffers Tory rebellion over 10pm curfew [Video]

PM suffers Tory rebellion over 10pm curfew

Boris Johnson has suffered a Tory backbench rebellion over the 10pm hospitality curfew, amid a growing backlash against Government coronavirus restrictions. MPs approved the Government's new three tier alert system for England without the need for a formal vote. 42 Tory MPs rebelled to retrospectively oppose the curfew, which was approved by 299 votes to 82 - majority 217. Report by Blairm.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:28Published

Coronavirus is a 'balancing of two harms' says minister [Video]

Coronavirus is a 'balancing of two harms' says minister

Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi has said that dealing with the coronavirus is a "balancing of two harms" between the harm of the virus to people's health and the harm of lockdown to the economy. He made the comment as he urged local leaders to work with the government on enforcing local restrictions. Report by Thomasl.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:04Published

Hunter Biden Allegation Prompts Pushback from Facebook, Twitter

 Joe Biden's campaign rejected assertions made in a published report that were based on unverified material from Trump allies. Facebook and Twitter found the..
NYTimes.com

Twitter locks account of Kayleigh McEnany for sharing Hunter Biden story, White House claims

 Donald Trump's press secretary Kayleigh McEnany had her Twitter account locked for sharing a news story that reflected negatively on Joe Biden, according to..
WorldNews

Covid 19 coronavirus: London faces further lockdown measures to stop spread of virus

London will move to tougher restrictions to fight the spread of Covid-19, with the city going from...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Covid: London and Essex due to move up to Covid Tier 2

The two areas face tougher restrictions from Saturday, including a ban on...
BBC Local News - Published Also reported by •BBC News


UK defends new virus restrictions; critics say it's too late

LONDON (AP) — Britain's government on Tuesday defended its new three-tier system of COVID-19...
SeattlePI.com - Published


