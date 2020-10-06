London moves into Tier-2 Covid-19 restrictions

London has been moved into Tier-2 restrictions, the second-highest Covid-19 alert level, as cases continue to rise in the capital.
Essex, Elmbridge, Barrow-in-Furness, York, North East Derbyshire, Chesterfield and Erewash will also move to the "high" Covid alert level from midnight on Saturday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs.
Report by Thomasl.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
London Mayor Sadiq Khan says he expects the government to announce that London will shortly be moving into Tier 2 of coronavirus restrictions. MPs in the capital have been told the capital will move into high-alert level midnight on Friday, meaning households will be banned from mixing indoors - including in pubs - from Saturday. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
London mayor Sadiq Khan has said that he expects the capital to be moved intothe Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions. Mr Khan told the London Assembly: “Finalconversations with ministers are ongoing around this as we meet – but I expectministers to make an announcement to Parliament later today.” He said thedecision was based on “expert public health and scientific advice” about whatis necessary to save lives in the city. “In addition to the restrictionsalready in place, this would mean different households in London not beingallowed to mix indoors,” he said. “Nobody wants to see more restrictions – butthis is deemed to be necessary in order to protect Londoners lives by myself,London council leaders and by ministers.”
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that we should have no confidence of everreaching herd immunity, even if everyone was to catch the virus. The HealthSecretary told the Commons: “Some have set out this more relaxed approach,including in the so-called Great Barrington Declaration, and I want to takethis argument head on because on the substance, the Great BarringtonDeclaration is underpinned by two central claims and both are emphaticallyfalse.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:53Published
Matt Hancock has dismissed herd immunity against Covid-19 as “not possible”, even if everyone catches it. Speaking in the House of Commons, the Health Secretary said the strategy was "flawed" as he set out new coronavirus restrictions for the country. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health Secretary Matt Hancock was unable to give the number of contacts that had been traced and are now isolating after a technical glitch saw nearly 16,000 cases unreported over seven days.
Asked by Shadow Health Secretary Jon Ashworth in the Commons, he said contacts were still being traced but the information was not yet available. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Culture Secretary Oliver Downden has said it is "reasonable" to think that the UK will have a Covid-19 vaccine "towards the beginning of next year". He told MPs on the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee that multiple vaccines are currently being trialled worldwide. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Boris Johnson has suffered a Tory backbench rebellion over the 10pm hospitality curfew, amid a growing backlash against Government coronavirus restrictions. MPs approved the Government's new three tier alert system for England without the need for a formal vote. 42 Tory MPs rebelled to retrospectively oppose the curfew, which was approved by 299 votes to 82 - majority 217. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi has said that dealing with the coronavirus is a "balancing of two harms" between the harm of the virus to people's health and the harm of lockdown to the economy. He made the comment as he urged local leaders to work with the government on enforcing local restrictions. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn