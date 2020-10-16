Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he emphasises with Greater Manchester mayorAndy Burnham as the region is moved into Tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions.The Prime Minister only confirmed a £22 million sum as he announced the newrestrictions at a Downing Street press conference, money intended to implementand enforce the new rules.

Boris Johnson says he emphasises with Andy Burham as Greater Manchester moves into Tier 3

Downing Street says talks will resume on Sunday - but local leaders deny knowledge of a call.

Michael Gove leaves door ‘ajar’ for post-Brexit trade talks with EU Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has insisted that the door is “ajar” forpost-Brexit trade talks to continue with the EU after Downing Street declarednegotiations as “over”. Mr Gove accused EU officials of not being seriousabout making compromises and said they would have to back down if chiefnegotiator Michel Barnier is to resume negotiations in London this week.

Brexit negotiators Lord Frost and Michel Barnier are expected to speak on Monday after Michael Gove said the door was “ajar” for trade talks to resume. The..

Rishi Sunak departs Downing Street for Treasury Questions Chancellor Rishi Sunak departs Downing Street for the House of Commons where he will face Treasury Questions amid criticism over the government's financial support package for Covid affected regions. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Covid-19 lockdown map: Greater Manchester to move into Tier 3 A look at the breakdown of which areas are in what tier of coronavirusrestrictions, and what that means. The Greater Manchester region will moveinto Tier 3 - the toughest restrictions - from October 23.

Andy Burnham on 'brutal, disgraceful' Tier 3 verdict for Greater Manchester Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham reacts to the Government imposing Tier 3Covid-19 restrictions on the area. He said it was "brutal" that only£23million would be given to the region and that it is "no way to run thecountry."

Boris Johnson moves Greater Manchester into Tier 3 Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that Greater Manchester will be placed into Tier 3 Covid alert level, despite opposition from local leaders over financial support. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Prime Minister announces Greater Manchester will move into Tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that the Greater Manchester regionwill move into the highest level of Covid-19 restrictions from midnight onThursday.

Boris Johnson says he "regrets" a deal over financial support could not be reached with local leaders.

PM defends funding for Tier 3 regions Boris Johnson has defended the funding given to regions in Tier 3 Covid alert level, following a breakdown in negotiations with local leaders in Greater Manchester. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

His warnings came after Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, in conjunction with other regional...