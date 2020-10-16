Global  
 

Boris Johnson says he emphasises with Andy Burham as Greater Manchester moves into Tier 3

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:31s - Published
Boris Johnson says he emphasises with Andy Burham as Greater Manchester moves into Tier 3

Boris Johnson says he emphasises with Andy Burham as Greater Manchester moves into Tier 3

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he emphasises with Greater Manchester mayorAndy Burnham as the region is moved into Tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions.The Prime Minister only confirmed a £22 million sum as he announced the newrestrictions at a Downing Street press conference, money intended to implementand enforce the new rules.


Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Greater Manchester Greater Manchester County of England

Downing Street Downing Street Street in London, England

