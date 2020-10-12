|
Trump and Biden Will Hold Separate Town Halls After Second Debate Is Cancelled
Trump and Biden Will Hold Separate Town Halls After Second Debate Is Cancelled
The town hall meetings are competing in that both will be televised on Thursday night at the same time, 8 pm ET.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
