Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump and Biden Will Hold Separate Town Halls After Second Debate Is Cancelled

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Trump and Biden Will Hold Separate Town Halls After Second Debate Is Cancelled

Trump and Biden Will Hold Separate Town Halls After Second Debate Is Cancelled

The town hall meetings are competing in that both will be televised on Thursday night at the same time, 8 pm ET.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Judge Barrett Says She Will Not Be a 'Pawn' of Trump, Declines to Detail Legal Views [Video]

Judge Barrett Says She Will Not Be a 'Pawn' of Trump, Declines to Detail Legal Views

During the marathon second day of her Senate confirmation hearing.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published

Trump and Biden Town Halls: The Rules, Start Time, Channels and Moderators

 President Trump and Joe Biden will appear at simultaneous televised forums on Thursday night, starting at 8 p.m. Eastern time.
NYTimes.com

Related news from verified sources

Trump, Biden plan dueling town halls instead of scrapped debate

Trump, Biden plan dueling town halls instead of scrapped debate WASHINGTON: Donald Trump and White House challenger Joe Biden will duel for airtime in rival...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •UpworthyThe WrapNPRHNGNUSATODAY.com


2020 election live updates: Trump and Biden to hold dueling town halls; Barrett to face third day of questions

NBC News announced it will host a town hall with Trump in Miami on Thursday. Biden had already...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •UpworthyNewsy


With second debate cancelled, Biden and Trump seek out their own town halls

Dueling town hall events, with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and U.S. President Donald...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •Upworthy



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump, Democratic Challenger Joe Biden Hold Dueling Town Halls [Video]

President Trump, Democratic Challenger Joe Biden Hold Dueling Town Halls

Brooke Shafer reports the Trump campaign will have a strong presence in South Florida on Thursday

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:33Published
Both candidates holding town halls Thursday to sway voters [Video]

Both candidates holding town halls Thursday to sway voters

Both candidates holding town halls Thursday to sway voters

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:10Published
Trump, Biden hold competing town halls [Video]

Trump, Biden hold competing town halls

Thursday was supposed to mark the second of three presidential debates between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:24Published