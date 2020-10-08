President Trump, Vice President Pence Make Campaign Stops In South Florida
With just 19 days to go until Election Day, the Trump campaign will be putting Florida in the spotlight on Thursday with a number of rallies throughout the day topped off by a President Donald Trump town hall in Miami.
On Thursday, there will be competing town halls between Pres. Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden. CNN reports that at 8 p.m. ET, Trump is set to take questions from voters on NBC. Biden..
