President Trump, Vice President Pence Make Campaign Stops In South Florida

With just 19 days to go until Election Day, the Trump campaign will be putting Florida in the spotlight on Thursday with a number of rallies throughout the day topped off by a President Donald Trump town hall in Miami.


