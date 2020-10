COVID-19 cases surging in Mississippi

Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:44s - Published 35 minutes ago

IS LIVE AT UMMC WITH THEIRREACTION...CECIL... THE MISSISSIPPIDEPARTMENT OF HEALTHREPORTED THE HIGHEST DAILYNUMBER OF COVID- 19 CASES INMONTHS.HEALTH CAREPROFESSIONALS HAVE SAIDFOLLOWING THE END OF THEMASK MANDATE... CASESCOULD CONTINUE TO RISE.

THE MISSISSIPPIDEPARTMENT OF HEALTHREPORTING A SPIKE INCOVID-19 CASES.OVER 1300 NEW CASESREPORTED AND 12 DEATHS ONOCTOBER 14TH MAKING THISTHE LARGEST DAILY SPIKE THESTATE HAS SEEN SINCE MIDAUGUST.SOT-03:02- I DO THINK THESTATEWIDE MASK MANDATEEXPIRING IS A FACTOR 03:07VODR LOUANN WOODWARD OF UMMCSAYS THE UPTICK IN CASESCOULD BE A RESULT OF THEEXPIRED MASK MANDATE ANDLARGE GATHERINGS LIKE THESTATE FAIR AND OTHEREVENTS.SOT07:46- CERTAINLY WHAT IWORRY ABOUT IS THE FACT THATTHE NUMBER WE'RE SEEINGTODAY MOST LIKELY DOESN'TREFLECT THE IMPACT OF THESTATE FAIR 07:55GOVERNOR REEVES TOOK TOTWITTER FOLLOWING THERECENT SPIKE AND SAID INPART"WE WANT TO BE CAUTIOUS ANDLIMITED IN USING EXECUTIVEACTION - WE'RE COUNTING ONTHE PEOPLE OF MISSISSIPPITO BE WISE AND CAREFULVODR. WOODWARD AGREES THATIT'S UP TO THE PEOPLE OFMISSISSIPPI TO TAKE THEVIRUS SERIOUSLYREGARDLESS OF AN EXECUTIVEORDER.SOT10:20- IN ORDER FOR US TO DOTHAT SUCCESSFULLY WE HAVETO CONTINUE TO TAKE CERTAINPRECAUTIONS WEAR MASKS ,WASH YOUR HANDS YOU KNOWMAINTAIN SOME DISTANCING10:30 AND HEALTHCAREPROFESSIONALS HAVECONTINUOUSLY WARNED THEPUBLIC ABOUT THE UPCOMINGFLU SEASON ALONG WITH THEPOTENTIAL SPIKE IN COVIDCASES DUE TO COLDERWEATHER.DR. WOODWARD SAYS IF CASESCONTINUE TO RISE- THEALREADY STRAINEDHEALTHCARE S