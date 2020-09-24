Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Impact of high early voter turnout

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:04s - Published
Impact of high early voter turnout

Impact of high early voter turnout

Tennesseans broke the record for the number of people who cast their ballot on the first day of early voting on Wednesday.

2012.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Randy1116

Randy Mayeux Could some polling expert answer this; how will the very high voter turnout in early voting impact polling in the… https://t.co/5iEFCiX2rU 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Busy First Day Of Early Voting In Kane County [Video]

Busy First Day Of Early Voting In Kane County

If the lines to vote across are area are any indication, voter turnout could be very high this year. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:58Published