Malika Haqq 'uncomfortable' with scrutiny over O.T. Genasis relationship Bang Media - Duration: 01:25s - Published 53 seconds ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:25s - Published Malika Haqq 'uncomfortable' with scrutiny over O.T. Genasis relationship Malika Haqq found online scrutiny over her relationship with O.T. Genasis to be “uncomfortable” whilst she was pregnant, because people would constantly tell her about his escapades even though they were split. 0

