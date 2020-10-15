Fire Weather, PG&E Power Safety Shutoff Continue
Team coverage of continuing hot weather creating dangerous fire conditions that led PG&E to turn off power for thousands (10-16-2020)
Red Flag Warning Extended, PG&E To Restore All Power By Friday NightThe National Weather Service extended a Red Flag Warning for the Bay Area Friday as tens of thousands of residents woke up that morning without power following PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff in the..
Residents In East Bay Cope With PG&E Public Safety Power ShutoffTeam coverage of hot temperatures and high winds raising fire danger and triggering a PSPS event in Bay Area (10-15-2020)
PG&E Officials Provide Latest Update On Planned Public Safety Power ShutoffPG&E gives the latest update on power shutoffs affecting 53,000 Northern California customers during red flag fire warning (10-14-2020)