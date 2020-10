A red flag warning signifying a high risk of wildfire was in effect in parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties Friday, the final day of the region's latest heat wave.



Related videos from verified sources Fire Weather, PG&E Power Safety Shutoff Continue



Team coverage of continuing hot weather creating dangerous fire conditions that led PG&E to turn off power for thousands (10-16-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:39 Published 2 hours ago Brush fires erupt in Southern California



Firefighting crews were dispatched to brush fire activity in areas north ofLos Angeles on Wednesday afternoon, as hot and dry weather conditions continuein Southern California. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published 1 day ago Weary North Bay Residents Prep For Increased Fire Danger, Possible Power Shutoffs



Team coverage of hot, windy weather bringing Red Flag fire warning and plans for PG&E to shut off power to prevent fires (10-14-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 03:48 Published 2 days ago