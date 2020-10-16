Global  
 

Brexit: What would an Australia-style trade deal look like?

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:38s - Published
Brexit: What would an Australia-style trade deal look like?

Brexit: What would an Australia-style trade deal look like?

Boris Johnson has told the country it is time to “get ready” for an “Australiasolution” to the post-Brexit trade talks with the European Union.

But whatdoes the Prime Minister mean by an ‘Australia solution’?


Brexit Countdown: 75 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit Countdown: 75 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

UK credit rating downgraded by Moody's amid growth concerns

 Ratings agency cites weakening economy, Brexit woes and coronavirus shocks The ratings agency Moody’s lowered the United Kingdom’s sovereign debt rating by..
WorldNews
EU leaders pledge to continue Brexit negotiations despite Johnson's comments [Video]

EU leaders pledge to continue Brexit negotiations despite Johnson's comments

EU leaders have committed to continuing negotiations on a post-Brexit dealwith the UK despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling a halt to talks withBrussels on a free trade agreement.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published

Brexit ‘trade talks are over’: UK sees no point in more negotiations unless EU changes its stance

 The UK sees no point in continuing trade talks with the EU unless it “fundamentally changes” its position, a spokesman for Britain’s PM Boris Johnson has..
WorldNews

Covid: Manchester leaders 'ready to meet' PM over restrictions

 Boris Johnson says he may impose extra restrictions if an agreement cannot be reached with local officials.
BBC News
Boris Johnson appears to get his coronavirus rules wrong again [Video]

Boris Johnson appears to get his coronavirus rules wrong again

Boris Johnson appears to get his coronavirus rules wrong again aftersuggesting parents and children who live apart may face restrictions if one oftheir areas goes into heightened controls. The Prime Minister told a fatherliving in a different county to his son “there may be restrictions”, despiteall levels of the local Covid-19 measures giving an exemption for parents tosee their children.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published
Coronavirus briefing: All you need to know [Video]

Coronavirus briefing: All you need to know

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a coronavirus briefing at 10 DowningStreet. Here's all you need to know.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:47Published
PM appears to get his coronavirus rules wrong at presser [Video]

PM appears to get his coronavirus rules wrong at presser

Boris Johnson appeared to get his coronavirus rules wrong after he advised single parents that they may not be able to see their children if their area goes into heightened restrictions. The prime minister told a father living in a different county to his son "there may be restrictions", despite all levels of Covid-19 controls giving an exemption for parents to see their children. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:00Published

EU Summit: Decision on reducing carbon emissions pushed back to December [Video]

EU Summit: Decision on reducing carbon emissions pushed back to December

EU leaders met for a second day of talks in Brussels but decided to push back a decision on reducing carbon emissions by 55% in the next decade.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:32Published

BrianMc23314790

Cllr. Brian McGinley RT @UnisonDave: What did Boris Johnson mean by an Australia-style system of trade? It would be more accurate to describe the outcome that w… 3 hours ago

UnisonDave

Dave Watson What did Boris Johnson mean by an Australia-style system of trade? It would be more accurate to describe the outcom… https://t.co/oxSQMdxULq 4 hours ago

StrykerMcGuire

Stryker McGuire What did Boris Johnson mean by an Australia-style system? It would be more accurate to describe the outcome that wo… https://t.co/7HGydXQCHn 4 hours ago

sabine_raabe

Sabine Raabe What did Boris Johnson mean by an #AustraliaStyleDeal ? It would be more accurate to describe the outcome as an A… https://t.co/5Wx5Lr9Yga 4 hours ago

1irishferguson

steve ferguson #brexit #australiadeal can anyone please educate me. What is the difference between a ‘no deal’ and an ‘Australia d… https://t.co/JfZCbtQlmj 13 hours ago

BrooksVillan51

James(Jim)Brooks 🦁 Brexit: What is the 'no-deal' Australia option? You don’t get a Canada or Australia deal if you are in Europe! The… https://t.co/2JAmmPpz9K 15 hours ago

aantt

Ant Hampton "What are Australia-style arrangements? [shorthand for a no-deal] It would be more accurate to describe the outcome… https://t.co/rcZD1tiNJd 16 hours ago

henning1812

Henning Menzel @sassybarbara12 @Brexit @realDonaldTrump And what countries will that be? The US will exploit the situation, China… https://t.co/OZtzgBBCLR 21 hours ago


Brexit trade talks: Key terms explained [Video]

Brexit trade talks: Key terms explained

So many terms have been thrown about on the technical ins and outs of negotiating a future EU-UK trade agreement. We've narrowed it down to a few key ones to give you a simple guide to navigating the..

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:45Published
PM: We should go for an 'Australia solution' [Video]

PM: We should go for an 'Australia solution'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has accused the EU of abandoning a free-trade deal, and said the UK should now "go for the Australia solution" with "high-hearts confidence". Report by Blairm. Like us on..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:10Published
Johnson says Britain should prepare for final no-deal break with Brussels [Video]

Johnson says Britain should prepare for final no-deal break with Brussels

Boris Johnson has said that, unless there is a “fundamental change ofapproach” from the EU, Britain is prepared to move to trading on World TradeOrganisation rules when the Brexit transition period..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published