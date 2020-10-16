Brexit: What would an Australia-style trade deal look like?

Boris Johnson appears to get his coronavirus rules wrong again aftersuggesting parents and children who live apart may face restrictions if one oftheir areas goes into heightened controls. The Prime Minister told a fatherliving in a different county to his son “there may be restrictions”, despiteall levels of the local Covid-19 measures giving an exemption for parents tosee their children.
Boris Johnson appeared to get his coronavirus rules wrong after he advised single parents that they may not be able to see their children if their area goes into heightened restrictions. The prime minister told a father living in a different county to his son "there may be restrictions", despite all levels of Covid-19 controls giving an exemption for parents to see their children. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
So many terms have been thrown about on the technical ins and outs of negotiating a future EU-UK trade agreement. We've narrowed it down to a few key ones to give you a simple guide to navigating the..
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has accused the EU of abandoning a free-trade deal, and said the UK should now "go for the Australia solution" with "high-hearts confidence". Report by Blairm. Like us on..