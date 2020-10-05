Global  
 

Tens of thousands of New Zealanders throng Eden Park for Bledisloe Cup rugby test

Tens of thousands of New Zealanders throng Eden Park for Bledisloe Cup rugby test

Tens of thousands of New Zealanders throng Eden Park for Bledisloe Cup rugby test

Auckland hosted a rare sight on Sunday - a sports fixture with tens of thousands of fans as nearly 47,000 supporters gathered in Eden park to watch New Zealand beat Australia.


