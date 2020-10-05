Tens of thousands of New Zealanders throng Eden Park for Bledisloe Cup rugby test
Tens of thousands of New Zealanders throng Eden Park for Bledisloe Cup rugby test
Auckland hosted a rare sight on Sunday - a sports fixture with tens of thousands of fans as nearly 47,000 supporters gathered in Eden park to watch New Zealand beat Australia.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
New Zealand's Ardern wins 'historic' re-election Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delivered the biggest election victory for her center-left Labour Party in half a century on Saturday as voters rewarded her for strong leadership, particularly throughout this year. Edward Baran reports. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:30 Published on January 1, 1970
New Zealand lifts Auckland virus limits Coronavirus restrictions in New Zealand's largest city will be lifted this week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday. Ryan Brooks reports. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:09 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources
All Blacks 27Wallabies 7 The All Blacks have taken a big step towards retaining the Bledisloe Cup...
New Zealand Herald - Published
7 hours ago
Former test centre Daniel Herbert says the Wallabies shouldn't be fooled by the so-called mystique of...
New Zealand Herald - Published
3 days ago
The All Blacks have been dealt another big blow as they prepare for the second Bledisloe Cup test at...
New Zealand Herald - Published
3 days ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
New Zealand v Australia Highlights from the second Bledisloe Cup clash between the All Blacks and Wallabies. It was 16 - 16 in last week's game. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 06:18 Published 2 hours ago
Random Dude Dumps Two Big 'Ol Bags Of Eels In Brooklyn Lake In the latest of such incidents at Prospect Park Lake in Brooklyn, New York, a mysterious stranger released exotic wildlife there, then walked away.
According to HuffPost, a witness said he saw a man.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:42 Published 15 hours ago