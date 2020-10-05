Tens of thousands of New Zealanders throng Eden Park for Bledisloe Cup rugby test

Auckland hosted a rare sight on Sunday - a sports fixture with tens of thousands of fans as nearly 47,000 supporters gathered in Eden park to watch New Zealand beat Australia.

New Zealand lifts Auckland virus limits Coronavirus restrictions in New Zealand's largest city will be lifted this week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday. Ryan Brooks reports.

Spark says it has turned on commercial 5G mobile service in downtown Auckland today - an announcement that coincided with the launch of four new iPhone models..

Ineos and American Magic unveil boats ahead of America's Cup Two of the boats that will challenge Team New Zealand in next year's America's Cup are unveiled in Auckland.

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was reelected in a landslide victory Saturday. >> Read more trending news Ardern’s Labour..

Wallabies foresee 'guessing game' with All Blacks before Bledisloe Wallabies assistant coach Matt Taylor plays his cards closely to his chest as he talks about Australia's first Bledisloe Cup clash with the All Blacks.

New Zealand's Ardern wins 'historic' re-election Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delivered the biggest election victory for her center-left Labour Party in half a century on Saturday as voters rewarded her for strong leadership, particularly throughout this year. Edward Baran reports.

Australia's Acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge has hit back at the Victorian Government, saying it knew about arrangements that saw 17 New Zealanders try to..

The Victorian premier says 55 travellers from New Zealand slipped into the state on Friday, more double than what was previously thought.

The All Blacks have been dealt another big blow as they prepare for the second Bledisloe Cup test at...

Former test centre Daniel Herbert says the Wallabies shouldn't be fooled by the so-called mystique of...

All Blacks 27Wallabies 7 The All Blacks have taken a big step towards retaining the Bledisloe Cup...