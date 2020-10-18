In Election's Home Stretch, Trump Campaign Scrambled For Cash

Former 2020 Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale made a $200m miscalculation that left the campaign nearly flat broke, a month before election day.

According to Business Insider, Parscale had counted on boatloads of last-minute cash donations to nearly double the dollar amount of previous monthly hauls.

Republicans close to the campaign said staffers have had to scramble to cancel the spending approved by Parscale to salvage the president's run for a second term.