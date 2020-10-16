Global  
 

Skip Bayless celebrates Brady's Bucs dominant Week 6 win over Aaron Rodger's Packers | UNDISPUTED

The Green Bay Packers got out to a 10-point lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but then an Aaron Rodgers pick-6 seemed to completely reverse all the momentum.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers would reel off 31 more unanswered points on the offensive end, and the defense picked off Rodgers a 2nd time and sacked him 4 times.

Brady finished the game with 166 passing yards, 2 touchdowns and no turnovers or sacks.

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Bucs' win.


