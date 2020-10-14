|
|
|
First Lady To Join President Trump For Erie Visit
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:23s - Published
President Trump will be in Erie on Tuesday evening.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Washington: With the US Presidential election just 15 days away, First Lady Melania Trump will be...
WorldNews - Published
|
(Natural News) Hu Xijin, the editor of the Chinese state-run tabloid Global Times, mocked U.S....
NaturalNews.com - Published
|
Barron Trump also tested positive for coronavirus. The 14-year-old son of First Lady Melania Trump...
Just Jared - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|