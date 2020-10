Wisconsin's early voting period begins Tuesday

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:57s - Published 6 minutes ago

Here's what you need to know.

ACROSS THE STATE CAN BEGINOFFERING VOTERS THE CHANCE TOCAST A BALLOT IN PERSON... IFTHEY DON'T WANT TO SEND IT INTHE MAIL.

IT'S CALLEDIN-PERSON EARLY VOTING... ANDWITH CONCERNS ABOUT COVIDAMONG OTHER THINGS... IT'SEXPECTED TO BE A RECORD YEARFOR VOTERS CASTING BALLOTSTHIS WAY IN WISCONSIN.

RYANJENKINS IS LIVE IN OAK CREEKTHIS MORNING WITH HOW THISPROCESS WORKS.THIS IS WHAT IT LOOKS LIKEHERE AT CITY HALL IN OAK CREEKTHIS MORNING.EARLY IN-PERSONVOTING STARTS AT EIGHT THISMORNING AND RUNS THROUGH FOURTONIGHT.AND WE KNOW IN STATES ALLACROSS THE COUNTRY, EARLYVOTING HAS LED TO HUGETURNOUTS LIKE THESE ALREADYTHIS YEAR ... WITH LINESSNAKING THROUGH PARKING LOTSAND STRETCHING FOR HOURS.EARLY VOTING DOES START TODAYBUT YOU HAVE UNTIL NOV.

1ST TOVOTE EARLY HERE IN WISCONSIN.IF YOU PLAN TO HEAD OUT ANDVOTE EARLY TODAY .... REMEMBERTHAT REGISTERED VOTERS DO NEEDTO HAVE A PHOTO I.D.

IF YOU'RENOT REGISTERED, MAKE SURE YOUALSO BRING PROOF OF RESIDENCEWITH YOU'RE CURRENT ADDRESSLISTED, IF THAT'S NOT ON YOURI.D.AND IF YOU NEED HELPFINDING AN IN-PERSON EARLY WEHAVE THAT LISTED ON OURWEBSITE TMJ4 DOT COM/DECISION2020YOU CAN ALSO EXPECT TO SEESEVERAL CORONAVIRUSPRECAUTIONS ARE IN PLACEINCLUDING PLEXIGLASS SCREENSAND SOCIAL DISTANCINGMEASURES.

POLL WORKERS AREREQUIRED TO WEAR MASKS ANDVOTERS ARE ASKED TO DO THESAME.WE KNOW THAT MORE THAN THREEAND A HALF MILLION PEOPLE AREREGISTERED TO VOTE INWISCONSIN RIGHT NOW.MORE THAN ONE POINT FOURMILLION VOTERS HAVE REQUESTEDAN ABSENTEE BALLOT, AND MORETHAN 860,000 HAVE ALREADYRETURNED THEIR ABSENTEEBALLOTS ... THAT'S ABOUT 25PERCENT OF THE TOTAL VOTERTURNOUT FROM FOUR YEARS AGO.THE CITY CLERK HERE IN OAKCREEK EXPECTS TODAY TO BE BUSY!WE'LL CHECK BACK IN ... INJUST A LITTLE BIT.FOR NOW,REPORTING IN OAK CREEK, RYANJENKINS,