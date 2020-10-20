Dodgers Broadcaster Rick Monday Talks Game 1 Of The World Series
Dodgers broadcaster Rick Monday spoke to CBSLA Tuesday ahead of Game 1 of the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Oreses Destrade | Morning BlendWe chat with Announcer Orestes Destrade about the World Series with the Tampa Bay Rays.
West LA Donut Shop Makes Special Dodger Donuts Ahead Of World SeriesThe iconic Primo's Donuts in West Los Angeles was making a fresh batch of Dodger Donuts Tuesday morning ahead of Game 1 of the World Series.
