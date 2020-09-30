Taking a look at mail-in ballots
Earlier today Governor Gavin Newsom announced the state's plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
INFJ @WTAE @KDKA Could someone at either or both of your stations please look into why Butler County is taking ridiculo… https://t.co/jYhgfBTK98 3 days ago
Danielle Waugh As vote-by-mail ballots get counted, we are taking a look at how many were rejected in the primary. PB elections of… https://t.co/sk47f2C89d 6 days ago
Dmaw🎣🐟🍣 @ofletchkin @johntalsr i mean if you look at california right now you can't even trust those. but in GA the mail i… https://t.co/yI1qBSWdNt 1 week ago
John LaPlaca RT @JakeSaysVote: @DanRather Try taking some steroids first and have another look at it...
Vote early in person if you can. If you must vo… 1 week ago
JakeSaysVote @DanRather Try taking some steroids first and have another look at it...
Vote early in person if you can. If you m… https://t.co/TU2TzWsDxz 1 week ago
The process a ballot goes through in Butte CountyMail-in ballots are already pouring into election offices around the state, including Butte County. Action News Now gives you an inside look at how the clerk-recorder's office processes the ballots..
A Look At McHenry County's System To Sort Mail-In BallotsOfficials in McHenry County gave CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas a look at their gameplan, and their newest tools.
Absentee ballots: a look at the number of requests in WNY and what voters need to knowFour counties in Western New York have double the number of absentee ballot requests at this point than in the 2016 presidential election.