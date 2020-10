Related videos from verified sources Commission: Muted Mics Coming To Final Presidential Debate



The news came down on the same day President Donald Trump stepped up his attacks on Democratic challenger Joe Biden and medical expert Dr. Anthony Fauci. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:37 Published 12 hours ago Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020



Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020 - SHOWTIME - Plot synopsis: Emmy and Peabody Award-winning late night host Stephen Colbert will return to SHOWTIME to host another live election night special... Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 00:49 Published 15 hours ago With election nearing, Trump takes aim at Fauci



[NFA] With just over two weeks to go before the election, President Trump spent much of Monday attacking and at times mocking the nation's top infectious disease expert. This video produced by Jonah.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:11 Published 17 hours ago