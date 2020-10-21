National Cross Country meet coming to Terre Haute

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 2 days ago

The event will be held at the Lavern Gibson Cross Country Course in Terre Haute.

Some talented cross country runners from around the nation will soon be in terre haute.

The national scholastic athletics foundation and ..

The garrett company, are holding a meet.

It's the foundation's first major high school competition since march.

The cross country town u-s-a meet of champions will hit the ground running on sunday, novemeber 15th.

Sot: 14:03;58,29 we've had five meets so far this year.

We have the state championships coming up on october 31st and then we will end our season with this national race on the 15th and we are thrilled to have this group coming in.

There will be precautions in place ..

Such as mask-wearing, except while running.

