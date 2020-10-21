The Third Day - Making Of

We need to leave this place.

The cast and crew of The Third Day discuss what it took to bring the limited series to life.

“Summer” follows Sam, a man drawn to a mysterious Island off the British coast, who encounters a group of islanders set on preserving their traditions at any cost.

“Winter” unfolds over the latter three episodes as Helen, a strong-willed outsider who comes to the island seeking answers, but whose arrival precipitates a fractious battle to decide its fate.

The limited series stars Jude Law, Naomie Harris, Katherine Waterston, Emily Watson, and Paddy Considine.