Donald Trump Jr. to hold rally in Macon

Video Credit: WMGT - Published
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A week after President Trump held a rally at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport, his son, Donald Trump Jr. is now coming to Middle Georgia.

Donald trump junior is hosting a make america great again rally in macon.

It is on friday at 4 o'clock at "the point" on mercer universit drive.




