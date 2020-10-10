President Donald Trump visiting Middle Georgia Friday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - President Donald Trump will be in Middle Georgia Friday.
He is scheduled to deliver remarks at middle georgia regional airport as part of a make american great again rally.
Doors will open at 4 o'clock.
The rally is scheduled to start at 7.
You can register for up to two tickets per mobile number.
There's a link to do that at 41 nbc dot com.