Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Donald Trump visiting Middle Georgia Friday

Video Credit: WMGT - Published
President Donald Trump visiting Middle Georgia Friday

President Donald Trump visiting Middle Georgia Friday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - President Donald Trump will be in Middle Georgia Friday.

Eleven good evening.

Thanks for joining us for 41nbc news at 11:00.

I'm tucker sargent.

Our top story tonight: president donald trump is coming back to middle georgia friday.

He is scheduled to deliver remarks at middle georgia regional airport as part of a make american great again rally.

Doors will open at 4 o'clock.

The rally is scheduled to start at 7.

You can register for up to two tickets per mobile number.

There's a link to do that at 41 nbc dot com.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump to Undergo Televised Medical Evaluation [Video]

Donald Trump to Undergo Televised Medical Evaluation

According to Fox News, the president will be given a televised medical evaluation by Doctor Marc Siegel on Friday at 8 pm.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published
Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy complains to CJI SA Bobde|Oneindia News [Video]

Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy complains to CJI SA Bobde|Oneindia News

In an unprecedented move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has complained to the Chief Justice of India Justice SA Bobde against a senior judge of the Supreme Court, who is seen as the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:28Published
President Trump supports protest outside Biden campaign stop [Video]

President Trump supports protest outside Biden campaign stop

President Donald Trump supporters held a protest outside of the Southwest Career Technical Academy on Friday.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:22Published