Tom Cotton Is Building His 2024 Presidential Campaign

On Monday, Republican Sen.

Tom Cotton of Arkansas was spotted in New Hampshire.

It was his second visit to campaign for down-ballot Republicans in a state worth two electoral votes.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump by an average of 11 percentage points in the state.

However, New Hampshire maintains an outsized influence as the first-in-the-nation primary state.

According to Business Insider, Cotton has been open about his plans to run for President in 2024.