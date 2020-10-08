Watch: Final preparations of Durga Puja underway in Kolkata

Bihar polls: 'PM Modi changed character of India's politics,' says JP Nadda



Ahead of Bihar elections, while addressing public rally in Bettiah on October 21, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda said, "Prior to 2014, nobody presented their report card. People used to speak of their caste in public addresses and ask for votes on basis of their caste and region." "In 2014 Narendra Modi changed the character of India's politics," he added. "Tejashwi Yadav's posters don't show Lalu. PM Modi's politics has made people so aware that son is removing his own father from posters. Tejashwi knows that if there's Lalu Yadav's photo, it'll remind of 'lalten yug' and when JP (JP Nadda) speaks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo it will remind of 'LED yug'," BJP National President further stated.

