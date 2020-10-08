Global  
 

Watch: Final preparations of Durga Puja underway in Kolkata

Festive zeal for Durga Puja has surrounded City of Joy.

'Dhaakis' played 'dhaak' (drums) as a part of the final preparation in Salt Lake.

PM Narendra Modi will virtually address people of West Bengal on commencement of Durga Puja.


Goddess killing coronavirus: Shashi Tharoor all praises for COVID-19 themed Durga idol

 Sharing a picture of the idol on Twitter, Tharoor said the COVID-19 themed Durga Puja creativity is brilliantly appropriate.
India ignores COVID-19 spike, gets back to work

 Sinnar, India: India is on course to top the world in coronavirus cases, but from Maharashtra's whirring factories to Kolkata's thronging markets, people are..
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work

 India is on course to top the world in coronavirus cases, but from Maharashtra's whirring factories to Kolkata's thronging markets, people are back at work --..
'Did you hear PM Modi say the word...': Rahul Gandhi's fresh salvo on Ladakh [Video]

'Did you hear PM Modi say the word...': Rahul Gandhi's fresh salvo on Ladakh

Indian National Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi intensified his attack on the Central government over the persisting tension with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. The Opposition leader was visiting his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad in Kerala. He asked gathered reporters whether they had heard Prime Minister Narendra Modi mention China in his statements over the past couple of months. Gandhi said that forces of the neighbouring nation had occupied 1,200 sq km of Indian territory. Watch the full video for more.

Indian soldiers have done 'miraculous job' on China border: Rajnath Singh

 BARHARA: Defence minister on Wednesday said Indian soldiers have done a "miraculous job" in their standoff with the Chinese troops along the LAC in Ladakh and..
Bihar polls: 'PM Modi changed character of India's politics,' says JP Nadda [Video]

Bihar polls: 'PM Modi changed character of India's politics,' says JP Nadda

Ahead of Bihar elections, while addressing public rally in Bettiah on October 21, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda said, "Prior to 2014, nobody presented their report card. People used to speak of their caste in public addresses and ask for votes on basis of their caste and region." "In 2014 Narendra Modi changed the character of India's politics," he added. "Tejashwi Yadav's posters don't show Lalu. PM Modi's politics has made people so aware that son is removing his own father from posters. Tejashwi knows that if there's Lalu Yadav's photo, it'll remind of 'lalten yug' and when JP (JP Nadda) speaks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo it will remind of 'LED yug'," BJP National President further stated.

Blow to BJP in West Bengal, Bimal Gurung's Gorkha Janmukti Morcha quits NDA alliance

 Gurung said, "We are walking out of NDA as BJP-led dispensation did not fulfil its promises".
WB BJP chief discharged from hospital after treatment for Covid-19

 West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh who was admitted to a city private hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, was discharged on Tuesday, sources in it..
‘Out of Control’: When Schools Opened in a Virus Hot Spot

 In a suburban Salt Lake City district, coronavirus cases spiked as students returned to their classrooms.
Halloween skeleton becomes 2-year-old boy’s best friend

 A 2-year-old boy from Salt Lake City has learned that a best friend can come in all sorts of forms, including as a Halloween skeleton named Benny. Steve Hartman..
Pence and Harris Face-Off in Vice Presidential Debate [Video]

Pence and Harris Face-Off in Vice Presidential Debate

The single debate between the vice presidential candidates took place in Salt Lake City, It was moderated by Susan Page of 'USA Today'.

Two coaches of train derailed in Muzaffarpur, no casualties reported [Video]

Two coaches of train derailed in Muzaffarpur, no casualties reported

Two coaches of a train were derailed in Muzaffarpur on October 21. The Gorakhpur-Kolkata Puja Special train was derailed between Silaut and Siho stations. No casualties have been reported so far.

Durga Puja goes online amid Covid-19: Celebrations at CR Park | Oneindia News [Video]

Durga Puja goes online amid Covid-19: Celebrations at CR Park | Oneindia News

While the glamour of Durga Puja will be absent this year, puja will be held on a small scale and while following strict protocols at certin temples like Kali Baris. At the Kali Bari in CR Park, which..

Guwahati's Durga puja committees reduce celebration budget amid pandemic [Video]

Guwahati's Durga puja committees reduce celebration budget amid pandemic

Big-budget Durga puja committees in Guwahati decided to lower down the budget this year ahead of COVID-19 pandemic. Bishnupur Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee has decided not to make a giant pandal this..

