Biden has big cash advantage over Trump in final stretch

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign entered the final stretch of the race with a large cash advantage over President Donald Trump, disclosures filed with the Federal Election Commission showed.

Colette Luke has the latest.

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign entered the final stretch of the race with a large cash advantage over President Donald Trump.

Records filed with the Federal Election Commission showed the former vice president’s campaign out-raised and outspent Trump’s re-election effort in September, with Biden’s political ads now much more prevalent on American television.

Biden’s campaign took in $281 million dollars during September, more than three times as much as the $81 million dollars Trump’s campaign raised.

Biden spent more than double what Trump’s campaign did.

Biden's fundraising advantage showed up in ways large and small.

In one example, sure to be a thorn in the president's side, lawyers at Jones Day, which has earned millions of dollars for work Trump’s re-election campaign, donated heavily to his opponent.

Lawyers at the firm gave nearly $90,000 to the campaign committee of Joe Biden.

Contributions to the Trump campaign by Jones Day lawyers totaled just $50 dollars.

The figures reflect individual giving, not law firm contributions.

But Biden’s upper hand in the money race is no guarantee of victory.

Trump triumphed in the 2016 election despite being outspent by Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.




