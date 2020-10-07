Multi-billion dollar settlement reached between Purdue Pharma and Justice Dept. Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 01:23s - Published 4 minutes ago Multi-billion dollar settlement reached between Purdue Pharma and Justice Dept. The U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday a global resolution of its criminal and civil investigations into the opioid make Purdue Pharma 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this 🦂Eb🦂 Can we get a multi billion dollar settlement for the intentional deployment of crack cocaine in our neighborhoods a… https://t.co/bxoopoikiy 37 minutes ago Toxic ツ RT @TwitterMoments: Purdue Pharma, which produces OxyContin, has reached a tentative multi-billion dollar settlement with around 2,000 loca… 1 hour ago daryl 🤩 RT @FLOORPUNCHED: imagine directly or indirectly killing hundreds of thousands of people by misrepresenting and financially incentivizing a… 2 hours ago TARYN imagine directly or indirectly killing hundreds of thousands of people by misrepresenting and financially incentivi… https://t.co/52zWZeRySu 2 hours ago NewsRadio WFLA 🇺🇸 The Justice Department announced it has reached a multi-billion dollar settlement with Purdue Pharma, the maker of… https://t.co/vSSnsXROl8 4 hours ago Heather McGinnis RT @NewsandGuts: Purdue Pharma is pleading guilty to three federal criminal charges as part of a multi-billion dollar settlement related to… 5 hours ago HB "OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma reaches tentative multi-billion dollar settlement" https://t.co/U8O6NQj0yh 5 hours ago Home Defense Gun OxyContin Makers To Plead Guilty to 3 Criminal Charges, Agree To $8 Billion Settlement https://t.co/G97LHTtPwB https://t.co/8LWzsxlJX8 6 hours ago