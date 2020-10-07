Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Multi-billion dollar settlement reached between Purdue Pharma and Justice Dept.

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Multi-billion dollar settlement reached between Purdue Pharma and Justice Dept.

Multi-billion dollar settlement reached between Purdue Pharma and Justice Dept.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday a global resolution of its criminal and civil investigations into the opioid make Purdue Pharma


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

OxyContin maker to plead guilty to federal criminal charges in $8 billion settlement

Purdue Pharma, the company whose OxyContin painkiller that drove a nationwide opioid epidemic, has...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comNewsdayNYTimes.comBBC News


OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s settlement with the Justice Department, explained

The Justice Department announced an $8 billion settlement with Purdue on Wednesday.
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •NewsdayCBC.caNPR


AP Top Stories Oct. 21 P

Here are the top stories for Wednesday, Oct 21st: Trump and Biden campaigns make October sprint;...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this

fuptasticvoyage

🦂Eb🦂 Can we get a multi billion dollar settlement for the intentional deployment of crack cocaine in our neighborhoods a… https://t.co/bxoopoikiy 37 minutes ago

localuglynigga

Toxic ツ RT @TwitterMoments: Purdue Pharma, which produces OxyContin, has reached a tentative multi-billion dollar settlement with around 2,000 loca… 1 hour ago

sceniccarnage

daryl 🤩 RT @FLOORPUNCHED: imagine directly or indirectly killing hundreds of thousands of people by misrepresenting and financially incentivizing a… 2 hours ago

FLOORPUNCHED

TARYN imagine directly or indirectly killing hundreds of thousands of people by misrepresenting and financially incentivi… https://t.co/52zWZeRySu 2 hours ago

WFLANews

NewsRadio WFLA 🇺🇸 The Justice Department announced it has reached a multi-billion dollar settlement with Purdue Pharma, the maker of… https://t.co/vSSnsXROl8 4 hours ago

kaiyn

Heather McGinnis RT @NewsandGuts: Purdue Pharma is pleading guilty to three federal criminal charges as part of a multi-billion dollar settlement related to… 5 hours ago

Turtles_Teas

HB "OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma reaches tentative multi-billion dollar settlement" https://t.co/U8O6NQj0yh 5 hours ago

HomeDefenseGun

Home Defense Gun OxyContin Makers To Plead Guilty to 3 Criminal Charges, Agree To $8 Billion Settlement https://t.co/G97LHTtPwB https://t.co/8LWzsxlJX8 6 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

OxyContin maker to plead guilty in opioid probe [Video]

OxyContin maker to plead guilty in opioid probe

Purdue Pharma agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges over the handling of its addictive prescription opioid OxyContin, in a deal that comes with a $8.4 billion settlement but stops short of..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:37Published
DOJ announces Purdue Pharma's plea deal in opioid probe [Video]

DOJ announces Purdue Pharma's plea deal in opioid probe

Purdue Pharma LP agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges over the handling of its addictive prescription opioid OxyContin, in a deal with U.S. prosecutors that imposed significant penalties..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:10Published
OxyContin maker nears guilty plea in opioid probe [Video]

OxyContin maker nears guilty plea in opioid probe

[NFA] Purdue Pharma, the OxyContin maker controlled by members of the wealthy Sackler family, is nearing an agreement to plead guilty to criminal charges as part of a broader deal to resolve U.S...

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 00:24Published